The 12 ponies of Christmas: could you give Roxy a home?

On the sixth day of Christmas, H&H and World Horse Welfare gave to me…. Roxy.

The sixth of our 2017 12 ponies of Christmas is a 12hh coloured mare who was found living in deep mud, and is looking for a new home as a companion.

The eight-year-old pony was brought into the charity’s Hall Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Norfolk in February 2013 with a small group of ponies who had been neglected by their owner.

“She is full of character and sociable with humans and equines alike,” said a spokesman for the charity.

“Highly intelligent, curious and inquisitive, she needs a home where she can keep busy and be a loyal friend to her new family.”

Roxy is very sociable and gets on well with the others in her herd. She can be a bit quirky in some situations but is generally good to handle.

Putting on weight is a problem so the pony need to go to a home with others who are on a similar grazing regime.

“Roxy is a lovely sociable little pony who enjoys the company of her friends. She is a quirky little pony at times but has mellowed a lot lately,” said her groom Lorraine Holmes.

The pony has enjoyed doing horse agility with one of the charity’s volunteers.

“She is a fun little pony who just wants somebody to love her and give her the forever home she deserves,” adds Miss Holmes.

All of World Horse Welfare’s centres are operating at full capacity, so rehoming is vitally important.

Giving a home to a rescue pony gives him or her a second chance at fulfilling his potential and helps develop new skills and confidence.

