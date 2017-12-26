The 12 ponies of Christmas: could you give Griff a home?

On the fifth day of Christmas Horse & Hound and World Horse Welfare gave to me….. Griff.

The fifth of our 2017 12 ponies of Christmas is a 13.2.hh two-year-old called Griff.

He arrived at World Horse Welfare’s Glenda Spooner Farm as a foal in August 2015 with his mother.

The pair were part of a large group who were not receiving the care they needed.

Griff is an inquisitive young gelding who mixes well with all horses, regardless of age, gender or size,

He is always the first to come over and say hello on the farm and enjoys making friends.

“Griff has proven to be very trusting and a quick leaner. Whilst he is a sociable chap, he is fairly laid back and stays out of trouble,” said a spokesman for the charity.

“He is looking for an experienced adult handler who is seeking an excellent companion pony. If there was also a child looking for a pony to love and build a bond with on the ground, Griff would certainly fit the bill.”

The pony is good to catch, lead and handle in the stable, behaves well with the farrier and is easy to load.

He has the potential to make a suitable ridden pony for a small child.

All World Horse Welfare’s centres are operating at full capacity, so rehoming is vitally important.

Giving a home to a rescue pony gives him or her a second chance at fulfilling his potential and helps develop new skills and confidence.

For more information on Griff, or any of the other World Horse Welfare horses and ponies who are looking for new homes, visit the charity’s website.

