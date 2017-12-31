The 12 ponies of Christmas: could you give Elsie a home?

On the tenth day of Christmas Horse & Hound and World Horse Welfare gave to me…. Elsie.

The tenth equine in H&H and World Horse Welfare’s 12 ponies of Christmas was born at the charity’s Penny Farm rescue and rehoming centre in Lancashire, and is now ready to be rehomed.

The 12.2hh yearling filly has been in the charity’s care since April 2016.

Her mother was in a small group of ponies found living knee-deep in mud with no food or fresh water.

She has grown up into a “lovely little filly with bags of personality”, said a spokesman for the charity.

The youngster enjoyed going to some in-hand shows and has the potential to be a ridden pony when older.

She is good to handle in and out of the stable and behaves very well with the farrier and the vet.

“As with all youngsters, she can be little cheeky from time to time,” said a spokesman for the charity, adding that Elsie is “lots of fun to be around.”

The charity has 65 horses at Penny Farm, near Blackpool. The centre is currently closed but reopens to visitors on 3 January.

All of World Horse Welfare’s centres are operating at full capacity, so rehoming is vitally important.

Giving a home to a rescue pony gives him or her a second chance at fulfilling his potential and helps develop new skills and confidence.

Article continues below…

For more information on Elsie, or any of the other World Horse Welfare horses and ponies who are looking for new homes, visit the charity’s website.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.