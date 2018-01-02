The 12 ponies of Christmas: could you give Beau a home?

On the 12th day of Christmas, Horse & Hound and World Horse Welfare gave to me…. Beau

The 12th equine in H&H and World Horse Welfare’s 2017 12 ponies of Christmas series is four-year-old 13.1hh black mare, Beau.

The youngster was very nervous when she arrived at the charity’s Belwade Farm rescue and rehoming centre in Aberdeenshire in July 2015.

Previously she had been in an RSPCA holding yard after she had been removed from her former owner.

“With time and patience, her groom has done a super job and Beau’s confidence has improved tremendously,” said a spokesman for World Horse Welfare.

Beau has had regular handling and she is good to do in all ways, the spokesman said. She is described as a sociable little pony, who needs to go to a home where she will have company.

Beaus is happy to live out all the time but she will need her diet managed to ensure that she does not get too fat.

She needs to find a home where she can be as a companion as she is not suitable to be ridden or driven due to her conformation.

Giving a home to a rescued horse or pony gives them a second chance in life and helps them develop new skills and confidence, as well as being rewarding to the rehomer.

All of World Horse Welfare’s centres are currently operating at full capacity, so rehoming is vitally important.

To find out more information on any World Horse Welfare horses and ponies who are looking for new homes, visit the charity’s website.

