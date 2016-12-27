12 ponies of Christmas: ‘bright and cheeky’ Sparkie seeks new home

Rescue gelding Sparkie could make a “fun ridden pony” for the right family.

Sparkie is the next in our ’12 ponies of Christmas’ series.

The 13.1hh seven-year-old came to World Horse Welfare as one of a large group of ponies whose owner could no longer provide for their needs and care.

“Sparkie is a bright, cheeky pony who is as much fun as his name would suggest,” said a World Horse Welfare spokesman.

“He is looking for a home as a project pony with an experienced and confident jockey.

“Sparkie is still green as he is too small for our riders and will need bringing on in his new home.

“He will make a lovely, fun ridden pony in the right home.”

Sparkie is currently being kept at World Horse Welfare’s Belwade Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Aberdeenshire.

Charity of the year

Following a successful 2016 partnership with the Injured Jockeys Fund, H&H is to work with World Horse Welfare next year, as the charity celebrates its 90th anniversary.

“It means so much to us all at World Horse Welfare to have been chosen as H&H’s charity of the year for 2017 and we would like to thank the magazine,” said Roly Owers, chief executive of World Horse Welfare.

“We look forward to encouraging new supporters to get involved, find out what we do and the many ways they can help us to continue improving the lives of horses around the world.

“We cannot wait to kick off our partnership with H&H. Together we are planning a series of exciting events, initiatives and announcements, so watch this space!”