12 ponies of Christmas: dumped filly ‘has a lot of love to give’

An 11hh filly with “a lot of love to give” is the first in our ’12 ponies of Christmas’ series.

One-year-old Bee was found with three other horses who had been abandoned in a field.

The group all had very overgrown feet and were underweight. Bee was also suffering from a heavy worm burden and lice.

The black cob with a white blaze was taken in by World Horse Welfare and has since made a full recovery.

She is now looking for a home as a companion “with potential”.

“She is good to groom, enjoys going for walks and loves meeting visitors to the farm,” said a World Horse Welfare spokesman.

“Bee is a friendly little mare who has a lot of love to give. She will mix well with mares and geldings and is happy to live in or out.

“She is still young so she needs a rehomer who has experience bringing on younger ponies and will be able to continue her education.”

Bee is currently based at the charity’s Penny Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Lancashire.

Charity of the year

Following a successful 2016 partnership with the Injured Jockeys Fund, H&H is to work with World Horse Welfare next year, as the charity celebrates its 90th anniversary.

“It means so much to us all at World Horse Welfare to have been chosen as H&H’s charity of the year for 2017 and we would like to thank the magazine,” said Roly Owers, chief executive of World Horse Welfare.

“This is an ideal partnership, given our shared global reach and strong belief in the horse-human partnership reflected in our support for the responsible use of horses in sport.

“Next year is a very special one for the charity as we celebrate our 90th anniversary of helping horses in the UK and around the world.

“Our partnership with H&H will be such a fitting way to make the most of this milestone, whilst also looking ahead to how we want to meet the challenges of the next 90 years.

“Our charity would not be helping the number of horses we do, in the practical way we do, without the dedication of our supporters and H&H and its readers have long been part of our story.

“We also look forward to encouraging new supporters to get involved, find out what we do and the many ways they can help us to continue improving the lives of horses around the world.

“We cannot wait to kick off our partnership with H&H. Together we are planning a series of exciting events, initiatives and announcements, so watch this space!”