Equine charities to split £1.2million from Queen’s birthday celebrations

More than £1million raised through the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations is to be split between 10 charities — seven of which support equine causes.

The organisers of HMQ90, which took place during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May last year, are to donate the £1.2 million surplus to Commonwealth, service and equine charities.

The Welsh Pony and Cob Society, the Cleveland Bay Horse Society, the Fell Pony Society and the Highland Pony Society will all benefit.

The British Horse Society, Animal Health Trust and H&H’s charity of the year World Horse Welfare will also receive donations, as will the SSAFA — the Armed Forces charity, the Royal British Legion and the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

Sir Mike Rake, chairman of the event committee, hinted at further donations.

“This is not the end. We expect a further surplus to be given following the finalisation of the accounts,” he said.

“It is quite incredible that a one-off event should not only give pleasure to millions of people, but also raise this significant surplus.

“To everybody who took part, financially supported the event, including many British businesses, and those who organised this enormously complex project, we can all feel proud of our achievement and legacy.

Article continues below...

“The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration will have long-lasting benefit. Already the selected charities are telling us what they intend to do with the donation.

“For some it will mean a much needed office or land to enable endangered breeds to be supported. For others it will mean helping people and their ambitions.”

Article continues below…

Related articles:

The money was raised through ticket sales and contributions from businesses and organisations.

More than 900 horses and 1,500 participants from across the world together with celebrities, including Dame Helen Mirren, Gary Barlow, Jennifer Saunders and Dame Shirley Bassey, took part in the celebrations.

Article continues below...

The four-night display showcased the life of the Queen and a live-screening of the final evening of the show was watched by more than 7 million people on ITV.