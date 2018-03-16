Zara Tindall — and 14 other famous faces at the Cheltenham Festival this week

Royal Ascot might be when the fashion press come out in force as celebrities strut their stuff — but it’s at the Cheltenham Festival (13-16 March 2018) that racing’s biggest fans can don some tweed and hope to slip under the radar as they enjoy the top class sport... Check out who we spotted this week
A different kind of horsepower: Top Gear star Richard Hammond and his wife Mindy
Credit: Matt West/BPI/REX/Shutterstock
Rock star celebrations: Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster
Credit: DAVID HARTLEY/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price breaks the tweed mould with a pair of pink specs
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
A different view: 20-time champion jockey AP McCoy joins the ITV Racing team
Credit: Matt West/BPI/REX/Shutterstock
Love Island’s Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes
Credit: Matt West/BPI/REX/Shutterstock
Counting Down to a big win? Carol Vorderman enjoys St Patrick’s Thursday
Credit: Getty Images
Lifelong racing fan Jeremy Kyle with his girlfriend Vicky Burton
Credit: Getty Images
Royalty of every kind: the Duchess of Cornwall presents Nicky Henderson with the winning trainer prize after Altior wins the Queen Mother Champion Chase
Credit: Getty Images
In full bloom on Ladies Day: Zara Tindall and Chanelle McCoy
Credit: Getty Images
The winning kiss: CEO of Ryanair Michael O’Leary congratulates Balko Des Flos after victory in the Ryanair Chase
Credit: Getty Images
Sport swap: golfer Lee Westwood and his girlfriend Helen Story
Credit: Sportsfile via Getty Images
The face of concentration: it’s eyes on the prize for the Princess Royal on Champion Day
Credit: Getty Images
Cheltenham locals Zara Tindall and her husband Mike
Credit: Getty Images
It’s tense viewing for Zara Tindall and racehorse owner Trevor Hemmings on day one
Credit: Getty Images
The ultimate Cheltenham celebrity? It’s trainers like Nicky Henderson who deserve star status at the home of jump racing
Credit: Getty Images