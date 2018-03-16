Zara Tindall — and 14 other famous faces at the Cheltenham Festival this week

Royal Ascot might be when the fashion press come out in force as celebrities strut their stuff — but it’s at the Cheltenham Festival (13-16 March 2018) that racing’s biggest fans can don some tweed and hope to slip under the radar as they enjoy the top class sport... Check out who we spotted this week



1 /15 A different kind of horsepower: Top Gear star Richard Hammond and his wife Mindy Credit: Matt West/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

2 /15 Rock star celebrations: Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster Credit: DAVID HARTLEY/REX/Shutterstock

3 /15 Katie Price breaks the tweed mould with a pair of pink specs Credit: REX/Shutterstock

4 /15 A different view: 20-time champion jockey AP McCoy joins the ITV Racing team Credit: Matt West/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

5 /15 Love Island’s Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes Credit: Matt West/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

6 /15 Counting Down to a big win? Carol Vorderman enjoys St Patrick’s Thursday Credit: Getty Images

7 /15 Lifelong racing fan Jeremy Kyle with his girlfriend Vicky Burton Credit: Getty Images

8 /15 Royalty of every kind: the Duchess of Cornwall presents Nicky Henderson with the winning trainer prize after Altior wins the Queen Mother Champion Chase Credit: Getty Images

9 /15 In full bloom on Ladies Day: Zara Tindall and Chanelle McCoy Credit: Getty Images

10 /15 The winning kiss: CEO of Ryanair Michael O’Leary congratulates Balko Des Flos after victory in the Ryanair Chase Credit: Getty Images

11 /15 Sport swap: golfer Lee Westwood and his girlfriend Helen Story Credit: Sportsfile via Getty Images

12 /15 The face of concentration: it’s eyes on the prize for the Princess Royal on Champion Day Credit: Getty Images

13 /15 Cheltenham locals Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Credit: Getty Images

14 /15 It’s tense viewing for Zara Tindall and racehorse owner Trevor Hemmings on day one Credit: Getty Images