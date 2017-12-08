Wow! 15 equestrians who outshine even Mo Farah with their signature celebrations

Whether it’s collecting an Olympic gold medal or a red rosette in the bending race, equestrians really know how to celebrate that winning moment. Step aside Usain Bolt and Mo Farah — Frankie Dettori’s famous flying dismount leads the way when it comes to signature celebrations. But there are plenty of other riders giving him a very good run for his money…

1. Frankie’s Flying Dismount

Flamboyant Italian jockey Frankie Dettori’s trademark ejector seat celebration is a real crowd-puller. But there was an extra spring in this leap of sheer joy after his win in the prestigious Prix de L’Arc De Triomphe at Chantilly, France, on the superstar filly Enable.

2. The Breen Punch

Trevor Breen is now a dual winner of the coveted Boomerang trophy for the Hickstead Derby, but his first victory came in 2014 with the one-eyed Adventure De Kannan. After a two-way jump-off, the legendary pair crossed the line just two hundredths of a second quicker — and this air punch is packed full of every emotion that comes with the realisation that victory is all yours.

3. Sheikh A Tail Feather

Qatari showjumper Sheikh Ali Al Thani simply couldn’t contain his excitement as he soared over the final fence to win the World Cup qualifier on home soil riding First Devision and the celebrations began long before he’d even touched down. “It was just a fantastic reaction to the situation,” he said.

4. The Oliver Twist

There’s something very regal about Oliver Townend’s royal wave as he celebrates success at Burghley in 2017 on the exciting 10-year-old Ballaghmor Class. Oliver, who also won the four-star in 2009, clung on to his lead in a nerve-racking final phase, saying: “It’s very special. I wouldn’t swap him for any other horse.”

5. The Epsom Epiphany

With the winning post still a good couple of strides ahead of him, French jockey Mickael Barzalona showed the supreme confidence of youth in starting his Derby-winning celebrations so early. But such was the 19-year-old’s certainty that Pour Moi had given him Classic race success that his whip was already pointed skywards and he was standing proud in the irons as the cameras captured the finish. The Frenchman was brought swiftly back down to earth, however, when the Epsom stewards gave him a stern ticking off.

6. Evans Above!

OK, so it’s not quite a winning moment, but sometimes it’s the route to the finish line that provides the greatest rewards and here Irish eventer Jonty Evans shows his utmost appreciation to Cooley Rorkes Drift after completing their dressage test at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

7. The Real McCoy

It was 15th time lucky for champion jockey AP McCoy in the Grand National as Don’t Push It helped propel him to a five-length victory over the formidable Aintree obstacles. “This means everything to me,” he said.

8. Charlotte’s Bow

Emotion overcomes dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin as she secures gold at the London 2012 Olympics. Valegro, as always, remains perfectly poised.

9. Werth her weight in gold

A brace of gold medals deserves twice the delight and German dressage supremo Isabell Werth performs a double fist pump in triumph at the 2017 European dressage championships riding the great mare Weihegold.

10. The Great British Bake Off

Record-breaking Natasha Baker enjoys a jubilant lap of honour at London 2012. With two gold medals in the individual and freestyle to her credit in the Paralympics, there’s much to celebrate — and it’s a very proud day to be British.

11. Charles In Charge

That golden moment at the 2012 Olympics in London where Peter Charles’s clear round on Vindicat helped seal victory for Great Britain’s showjumping team. And Greenwich erupted.

12. The Royal fingers are crossed

Even though her filly Ring Of Truth went down by a short head at Newbury in 2015, the Queen’s sheer delight in watching one of her home-breds race is clear to see.

13. Swing Like King

We’ve never seen eventer Mary King without a beaming smile, but her grin was broader than ever as she crossed the line in the final phase at the London 2012 Games. Riding at her sixth Olympics, Mary and Imperial Cavalier helped Great Britain claim team silver on home soil — a magical moment.

14. What About That Matt!

We did it! Matt Sampson and the Rachael Evison-owned Ebolensky take the prestigious Foxhunter Championship at Horse of the Year Show in October 2017.

15. Skelly Gives It Some Welly

So eager was 54-year-old showjumper Nick Skelton to collect his team gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics, that he leapt on the podium before the ceremony had begun — much to the delight of his chuckling team-mates Ben Maher, Scott Brash and Peter Charles.

