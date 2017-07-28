12 working hunter fences that caused carnage at RIHS

There were 51 horses forward for the lightweight and heavyweight working hunter classes at the Longines Royal International Horse Show this morning (Friday 28 July), and only 10 clear rounds. Scroll down to view the fences that caused so many problems.
Fence 2 — Birch Pillars and Tray
This was one of the most influential fences, positioned near to a tree and off a 90-degree left turn from the first. It was knocked down 16 times and three horses refused it first time. Course-designer Kevin Millman said that “those who showjump it will have it down, those who hunt to it will be OK” — and he was right.