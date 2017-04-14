William Fox-Pitt, Laura Tomlinson and Harry Meade: riders’ tiny tots in the saddle

Having a parent who has ridden around Badminton or trained a Cheltenham Festival winner is always going to give you a head start when it comes to your prowess in the saddle. But these top riders are leaving nothing to chance with their children...

Eventer Harry Meade with his son Charlie

“He was literally roaring with laughter, whereas my daughter wouldn’t be quite as daring!” says Harry, recalling a time when he had Charlie in front of him in the saddle. “There have been days when we have had to literally peel Charlie out of the saddle after hunting.”

Olympic dressage rider Laura Tomlinson with daughter Annalisa

😍 A post shared by laurabtomlinson (@laurabtomlinson) on Feb 25, 2017 at 4:22am PST

Two-year-old Annalisa doesn’t seem to be fazed by her company working in the school behind her… We wonder if her new brother Wilfred will be so at ease in the saddle?

National Hunt trainer Ben Pauling with his daughter Tillia

Gloucestershire-based Ben Pauling’s daughter seemed to be happy getting to grips with something a little bigger than a Shetland last year.

Showing producer Sarah Parker‘s son Owen

Article continues below...

“The main thing for children under five is to make riding fun,” says showing producer Sarah Parker.

William Fox-Pitt’s daughter gets familiar with the hounds

Meet and greet! A post shared by Alice Fox Pitt (@alicefoxpittplunkett) on Dec 3, 2016 at 11:05pm PST

Smartly turned out and ready to go: would you expect any less from William and Alice Fox-Pitt’s offspring?

Son of H&H’s showing columnist Simon Reynolds, Luke

“Instead of the show ring, I’d much rather Luke goes to Pony Club where he can have a more relaxed introduction to riding that isn’t based on winning or losing — somewhere where fun and games and camaraderie are high on the agenda,” says Luke’s mother Natalie.

Eventer Nick Gauntlett with his son Henry

Henry Gauntlett looks at home alongside his dad cross-country schooling

Article continues below...

Don’t miss this week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine (13 April 2017), where we find out what the perfect age for children to learn to ride is – and how you can give them the best start possible in the saddle