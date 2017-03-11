Going to the Cheltenham Festival? Don’t know what to wear? Get the look here…

If you are off to Cheltenham for the Festival next week (14-17 March) and are struggling to know what to wear, then check out our complete his-and-hers outfit guide to give you some inspiration
The Cheltenham Festival is one of the biggest events in jumps racing’s calender — the best National Hunt horses will be there, the best trainers, the best jockeys and the best dressed. If you are going for the first time and don’t know what to wear or you are struggling for inspiration, take a look at our Cheltenham guide for first-timers, then browse through our suggestions for his-and-hers outfits.
For Her:
Farlow’s Tweed Shooting cape
RRP: £499
Visit: www.farlows.co.uk
County Equestrian Jeweller’s Snaffle Bit bracelet
RRP: £150
Visit: www.equestrianjewellers.co.uk
Fairfax & Favor’s Pembroke bag in tan
RRP: £285
Visit: www.fairfaxandfavor.com
County Equestrian Jeweller’s Silhouette Horse Head necklace
RRP: £30
Visit: www.equestrianjewellers.co.uk
Fairfax & Favor’s Heeled Regina in royal blue
RRP: £325
Visit:www.fairfaxandfavor.com
Hicks & Brown’s Suffolk fedora in maroon
RRP: £79
Visit: www.hicksandbrown.com
Holland Cooper’s Chelsea coat
RRP: £699
Visit: www.hollandcooper.com
HiHo Silver’s Exclusive sterling silver and rose gold plated Double Snaffle bracelet
RRP: £109
Visit: www.hihosilver.co.uk
The Spanish Boot Company’s Valverde jodhpur boots
RRP: £165
Visit: www.thespanishbootcompany.co.uk
Childeric’s Shopping hand bag
RRP: from £473.00
Visit: www.childericsaddles.co.uk
Holland Cooper’s Classic hat
RRP: £359
Visit: www.hollandcooper.com
For Him:
Oliver Brown’s Wool Covert coat
RRP: £300
Visit: www.oliverbrown.org.uk
Hicks & Brown’s Hadleigh Nehru gilet
RRP: £195
Visit: www.hicksandbrown.com
Fairfax & Favor’s Balmoral loafers in chocolate
RRP: £145
Visit: www.fairfaxandfavor.com
Farlow’s Failsworth Adverturer hat
RRP: £38
Visit: www.farlows.co.uk
County Equestrian Jeweller’s Shotgun Cartridge cufflinks
RRP: £60
Visit: www.equestrianjewellers.co.uk
Wingfield Digby’s Horse and Rider silk tie
RRP: £55
Visit: www.wingfielddigby.co.uk
Cording’s 21oz Windowpane tweed jacket
RRP: £435
Visit: www.cordings.co.uk
Cording’s 21oz Windowpane tweed trousers
RRP: £175
Visit: www.cordings.co.uk
Schofffel Country’s Oakham fleece gilet
RRP: £129.95
Visit: www.schoffelcountry.co.uk
Timothy Foxx’s Horse and Hound bow tie
RRP: £37
Visit: www.timothyfoxx.co.uk
Ralph Lauren’s Gavrie Calf Monk-Straps shoes
RRP: £460
Visit: www.ralphlauren.co.uk