Going to the Cheltenham Festival? Don’t know what to wear? Get the look here…

If you are off to Cheltenham for the Festival next week (14-17 March) and are struggling to know what to wear, then check out our complete his-and-hers outfit guide to give you some inspiration

The Cheltenham Festival is one of the biggest events in jumps racing’s calender — the best National Hunt horses will be there, the best trainers, the best jockeys and the best dressed. If you are going for the first time and don’t know what to wear or you are struggling for inspiration, take a look at our Cheltenham guide for first-timers, then browse through our suggestions for his-and-hers outfits.

For Her:

Farlow’s Tweed Shooting cape

RRP: £499

Visit: www.farlows.co.uk

County Equestrian Jeweller’s Snaffle Bit bracelet

RRP: £150

Visit: www.equestrianjewellers.co.uk

Fairfax & Favor’s Pembroke bag in tan

RRP: £285

Visit: www.fairfaxandfavor.com

County Equestrian Jeweller’s Silhouette Horse Head necklace

RRP: £30

Visit: www.equestrianjewellers.co.uk

Fairfax & Favor’s Heeled Regina in royal blue

RRP: £325

Visit:www.fairfaxandfavor.com

Hicks & Brown’s Suffolk fedora in maroon

RRP: £79

Visit: www.hicksandbrown.com

Holland Cooper’s Chelsea coat

RRP: £699

Visit: www.hollandcooper.com

HiHo Silver’s Exclusive sterling silver and rose gold plated Double Snaffle bracelet

RRP: £109

Visit: www.hihosilver.co.uk

The Spanish Boot Company’s Valverde jodhpur boots

RRP: £165

Visit: www.thespanishbootcompany.co.uk

Childeric’s Shopping hand bag

RRP: from £473.00

Visit: www.childericsaddles.co.uk

Holland Cooper’s Classic hat

RRP: £359

Visit: www.hollandcooper.com

For Him:

Oliver Brown’s Wool Covert coat

RRP: £300

Visit: www.oliverbrown.org.uk

Hicks & Brown’s Hadleigh Nehru gilet

RRP: £195

Visit: www.hicksandbrown.com

Fairfax & Favor’s Balmoral loafers in chocolate

RRP: £145

Visit: www.fairfaxandfavor.com

Farlow’s Failsworth Adverturer hat

RRP: £38

Visit: www.farlows.co.uk

County Equestrian Jeweller’s Shotgun Cartridge cufflinks

RRP: £60

Visit: www.equestrianjewellers.co.uk

Wingfield Digby’s Horse and Rider silk tie

RRP: £55

Visit: www.wingfielddigby.co.uk

Cording’s 21oz Windowpane tweed jacket

RRP: £435

Visit: www.cordings.co.uk

Cording’s 21oz Windowpane tweed trousers

RRP: £175

Visit: www.cordings.co.uk

Schofffel Country’s Oakham fleece gilet

RRP: £129.95

Visit: www.schoffelcountry.co.uk

Timothy Foxx’s Horse and Hound bow tie

RRP: £37

Visit: www.timothyfoxx.co.uk

Ralph Lauren’s Gavrie Calf Monk-Straps shoes

RRP: £460

Visit: www.ralphlauren.co.uk

Don’t miss our Cheltenham Festival preview issue of Horse & Hound magazine, out now (9 March 2017), and our full report from the Festival in the 23 March 2017 issue