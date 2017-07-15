5 wonderful Welsh horses and ponies on the open market right now

If you’re looking for a versatile horse or pony to enjoy a variety of equestrian activities with, take a look at this selection of Welsh horses and ponies for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Striking’

Height: 15.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: five

Selling points: “This Welsh section D is an absolute gent that hacks out alone, in company and is excellent in traffic. He stands for grooming, washing, clipping and the farrier — he has a brilliant temperament and nature and is vice free. He has competed successfully in dressage, arena eventing, showjumping and unaffiliated eventing. He always scores in high 60’s in dressage, jumps like a stag showjumping and cross-country and is always in the ribbons. He has shown successfully both ridden and in-hand and is currently being evented at 80cm unaffiliated and schooling at 90cm. He would easily affiliate dressage or eventing.”

2. ‘Safe all-rounder’

Height: 13.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: 13

Selling points: “This Welsh section D mare is beautiful and has done a bit of everything. She has been placed both in local and county level working hunter pony shows, plus dressage, cross-country and BS (British Showjumping). She will hunt across any country safely with child or small adult and has three absolutely smashing paces and is responsive of little legs. She is a confidence-giver and safe over a smaller course. She loves hacking alone or in company and is brilliant at fun rides and beach trips with big groups. She is a fab kind safe pony that just loves attention and doesn’t have to be ridden every day. She is snaffle mouthed, 100% in every way and has no vices.”

3. ‘Stunning’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 11

Selling points: “Sandy is a stunning registered Welsh section D. She is a lovely pony with lots to give and an easy snaffle mouth ride. She works well on the flat and jumps around a course of 2’6″, including fillers. She hacks alone and in company and is completely bombproof in traffic. She is good to load, shoe and clip and is quiet and easy to do in all ways.”

4. ‘Top class’

Height: 13.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: 10

Selling points: “This Welsh section C mare is a prolific winner in-hand. She has many wins and has never been unplaced in ridden M&M (Mountain & Moorland) classes. With schooling she would make a great working hunter. I have owned since she was a foal, and this is a heartbreaking sale due to owner’s illnesses. However, she is still winning championships and is far too talented to waste.”

5. ‘Fantastic opportunity’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 11

Selling points: “Duke has taken my son on leaps and bounds. He is a great, versatile Welsh section D pony who will excel at anything you ask him to do. He enjoys his showjumping and has been placed at Cricklands for the past two years. He has also team chased successfully, hunted and has good paces. He is good in all ways.”

