Can’t make it to the Grand National? Don’t miss a thing with H&H’s TV guide

If you can’t make it up to Aintree for this year’s Grand National (8 April), here’s how to keep up to date with all the nail-biting action without having to leave your sofa.

Watch the Grand National on TV

On ITV…

This year, the Randox Health Grand National will be shown on ITV’s main channel for the first time, with five races being aired each day (6-8 April) throughout the showcase festival.

The coverage on Saturday (8 April) kicks off on ITV at 2pm, with the big race at 5.15pm.

The show will be hosted by Ed Chamberlin, with expert analyis from Sir AP McCoy, Luke Harvey, Brough Scott and Mick Fitzgerald. The on-course reporting will come from Oli Bell and Alice Plunkett will be in the paddock talking to the horses’ connections.

Matt Chapman will have the latest betting news and Brian Gleeson will provide an ‘Irish angle’ on the action. Also part of the team is Victoria Pendleton, who will be reporting from behind the scenes.

Don’t miss The Opening Show, presented by Oli Bell, on Saturday (8 April) morning at 10am on ITV4. The hour-long show will preview all the day’s exciting action from Aintree.

The live coverage on ITV will also be simulcast on the ITV Hub (on web and app) for viewers to watch online and via the ITV Racing site.

Article continues below...

You can also download the free ITV Racing app, which features a new version of the iconic ITV7 competition as well as the latest news and videos.

On Racing UK…

The subscription racing channel is the only coverage that will be showing all seven races on Saturday’s card — starting with the Grade Three Gaskells Handicap Hurdle at 1.45pm and culminating with the Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle (for conditional and amateur jockeys) at 6.15pm.

Listen to the Grand National on radio

If you don’t have access to a TV, you can make the most of the BBC’s coverage on Radio 5 live, which will be on air from Aintree at 11.30am. You can also enjoy previews and jockey interviews on the build up to the big race.

There will also be radio coverage via talkSPORT, including previews and jockey interviews.

Article continues below...

Don’t miss H&H’s Grand National preview — including our ultimate form guide and much more — on sale now (Thursday, 6 April). And you can read the full report from the Grand National meeting in H&H on Thursday 13 April.