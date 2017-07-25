How to watch the Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead on TV

This year’s Longines Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) at Hickstead’s All England Jumping Course will be packed with big names and top-class sport.

If you can’t make it to the show yourself, you can keep up to date with the Royal International Horse Show on TV via Sky Sports as well as coverage via livestream on Hickstead.TV from 26 July-30 July.

There is no terrestrial TV coverage of the show this year.

On Wednesday 26 July, all the action from the international arena will be livestreamed via a single camera on both Hickstead.TV.

The livestream will continue on Thursday 27 July with the show’s first international showjumping, the Bunn Leisure Vase and the Bunn Leisure Trophy, followed by the MS Amlin Eventers’ Challenge in the afternoon.

Friday 28 July is Nations Cup day at Hickstead. TV in the UK and Ireland can watch the class live on Sky Sports (Viewers without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a Now TV day pass to watch). Online coverage will be available to FEITV subscribers outside the UK and Ireland.

Both the Queen Elizabeth II Cup on Saturday 29 July and the Longines King George V Gold Cup on Sunday 2 August, along with Saturday’s Bunn Leisure Salver and British Speed Classic, will be shown as free multi camera broadcasts on both Hickstead.TV and FEI TV. Sky Sports will also broadcast live from the show on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

This year’s coverage will include a full-scale broadcast, including commentary, of both the British Horse Society Supreme Ridden Horse Championship and the De La Hey Family Supreme Pony Championship for the first time.

Royal International Horse Show on TV

Friday 28 July: 1405-1800 Sky Sports Action

Saturday 29 July: 1400-1600 Sky Sports Arena; 1600-1730 Sky Sports Red Button

Sunday 30 July: 1400-1700 Sky Sports Action

Royal International highlights on TV





Monday 31 July: 1400-1700 Watch Sunday’s action on Sky Sports Action

Wednesday 2 August: 2000 highlights show Sky Sports Action; 0100 highlights show Sky Sports Arena

Thursday 3 August: 0900 highlights show Sky Sports Action

Don’t miss our Royal International Horse Show coverage on HorseandHound.co.uk

