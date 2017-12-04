Can’t make it to this year’s Olympia Horse Show (12-18 December 2017) in London? Don’t panic. There are plenty of ways to follow the action from home. You can also watch Olympia Horse Show on TV…

Horse & Hound magazine : you can read the full reports with pictures, comment and stories from behind the scenes in the 21 December issue

: you can read the full reports with pictures, comment and stories from behind the scenes in the 21 December issue Twitter and Facebook: H&H will be also tweeting and posting updates and highlights from its Facebook throughout the show @horseandhound

Olympia Horse Show on TV

Wednesday 13 December

19.30-22.35 — World Cup dressage freestyle to music, FEI TV, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV

Thursday 14 December

21.00-22.15 — Puissance, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV

Friday 15 December

18.45-22.25 — Entire evening performance including the Markel Champions Challenge and The Longines Christmas Cracker live on BBC Red Button, online and connected TV

Saturday 16 December

18.30-19.15 — FEI World Cup driving, live on FEI TV

Sunday 17 December

13.45-16.30 — FEI World Cup Jumping, live on BBC2, online and connected TV

14.30-16.30 — FEI World Cup Jumping, FEI TV

Monday 18 December

18.45-22.25 — Entire evening performance, including the Mince Pie Stakes and the Olympia Grand Prix, live on BBC Red Button, online and connected TV

Wednesday 20 December

Time TBC — Olympia highlights, BBC2, online and connected TV

Tickets to Olympia are available from olympiahorseshow.com or tel: 0844 995 0995



Don’t miss our Olympia preview issue of Horse & Hound magazine, out on 7 December