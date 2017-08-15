How to watch the 2017 European Showjumping Championships on TV

If you’re not lucky enough to make it in person to the Longines FEI European Showjumping Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden (23-27 August), then make sure you don’t miss a thing by keeping in touch with it online and on TV.

Here’s all of the information you need in order to keep up to date with the action.

H&H website

Stay tuned to the Horse & Hound website where we will post reports on the action and a daily British individual round-up, including video interviews.

Find all our European Championships online coverage here.

BBC

26 August

BBC Sport website and via internet enabled televisions: 1.30-5.10pm

27 August

Red Button: 1-4.55pm

BBC 2: 4-6pm — European showjumping and dressage

NB: Please check listings as times are likely to change nearer to the event

FEI TV

FEI TV will broadcast all dressage competition live from the European Dressage Championships, available to watch in any country (subscription fee applies).

The timetable of competition is as follows:

Wednesday, 23 August — 8.45am: first round

Thursday, 24 August — 1.30pm & 8.45pm: first round team competition

Friday, 25 August — 8.30pm: second team round and medals

Sunday, 27 August — 2pm: individual and medals

There will be no British showjumping team at the 2017 European Championships, as the team focus is instead on the Nations Cup series. Instead, two individual rider will represent Britain. They are:

Michael Whitaker on his wife Melissa’s, Viking

William Whitaker on Ludwig Criel’s Utamaro D’Ecaussines

The showjumping competition is taking place in the Ullevi Stadium, which is also the venue for the dressage championships.

