How to watch the 2017 European Showjumping Championships on TV

If you’re not lucky enough to make it in person to the Longines FEI European Showjumping Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden (23-27 August), then make sure you don’t miss a thing by keeping in touch with it online and on TV.
Here’s all of the information you need in order to keep up to date with the action.
H&H website
Stay tuned to the Horse & Hound website where we will post reports on the action and a daily British individual round-up, including video interviews.
Find all our European Championships online coverage here.
BBC
26 August
BBC Sport website and via internet enabled televisions: 1.30-5.10pm
27 August
Red Button: 1-4.55pm
BBC 2: 4-6pm — European showjumping and dressage
FEI TV
FEI TV will broadcast all dressage competition live from the European Dressage Championships, available to watch in any country (subscription fee applies).
The timetable of competition is as follows:
- Wednesday, 23 August — 8.45am: first round
- Thursday, 24 August — 1.30pm & 8.45pm: first round team competition
- Friday, 25 August — 8.30pm: second team round and medals
- Sunday, 27 August — 2pm: individual and medals
- Michael Whitaker on his wife Melissa’s, Viking
- William Whitaker on Ludwig Criel’s Utamaro D’Ecaussines
