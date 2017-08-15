How to watch the 2017 European Dressage Championships on TV

If, like most of us, you’re not going to make it to the Longines FEI European Dressage Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden (22-26 August), then make sure you don’t miss a thing by keeping in touch with it online and on TV.

Here’s all of the information you need in order to keep up to date with the action.

H&H website

Stay tuned to the Horse & Hound website where we will post reports on the action and a daily British individual round-up, including video interviews.

BBC

27 August

BBC 2: 4-6pm — jumping and dressage highlights



NB: Please check listings as times are likely to change nearer to the event

FEI TV

FEI TV will broadcast all dressage competition live from the European Dressage Championships, available to watch in any country (subscription fee applies).

The timetable of competition is as follows:

Tuesday, 22 August — 3pm, grand prix

Wednesday, 23 August — 3pm, grand prix and team medals

Friday, 25 August — 11.45am, grand prix special and medals

Saturday, 26 August — 2.30pm, grand prix freestyle and medals

The British combination selected for this year’s championship are:

Emile Faurie , 54, based in Oxfordshire, with Hof Kasselmann’s Weekend Fun and Elena Knyagincheva’s Lollipop 126 as a direct reserve

, 54, based in Oxfordshire, with Hof Kasselmann’s Weekend Fun and Elena Knyagincheva’s Lollipop 126 as a direct reserve Carl Hester , 50, based in Gloucestershire, with Jane de la Mare and his own Nip Tuck

, 50, based in Gloucestershire, with Jane de la Mare and his own Nip Tuck Gareth Hughes , 46, based in Warwickshire, with Anne and Steve Keen’s Don Carissimo

, 46, based in Warwickshire, with Anne and Steve Keen’s Don Carissimo Spencer Wilton, 44, based in Berkshire, with Jen Goodman’s Super Nova II

Reserve:

Lara Butler, 29, based in Gloucestershire, with Dr Wilfried Bechtolsheimer’s Rubin Al Asad

