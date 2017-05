The BE90 Mitsubishi Motors Cup cross-country course at Badminton was 3,100m in length in 2017. The optimum time was six-minutes and 59 seconds, with horses riders required to travel at 450m/min, which 39 combinations from 95 finishers achieved, with many clocking up too-fast time-faults. Sixty-four competitors managed a clear cross-country jumping round.

Take a look around the course and find out which fences caught combinations out…