Want to get the edge? Take a look at these great clinics and demos that you would be mad to miss

Perfecting your seat



Date: 17 March

Venue: Speedgate Farm, Longfield

Details: “Mariana Broucher is a BHS accredited coach and she has over 20 years of experience teaching riders of all ages and abilities internationally. These sessions are designed to help the everyday rider improve communication with their horse and their position and seat to help the rider correctly apply the aids. Every rider will receive a video analysis of their position.”

Dressage or showjumping

Date: 17 March

Venue: Greenfields of Avondale, Strathaven

Details: “Take advantage of a 45 minute individual lesson, or one hour shared session with Yvonne MacFarlane with options for flatwork or showjumping training.”

Cross-country schooling

Date: 18 March

Venue: Bonfleur Corss-Country course, Linton

Details: “Train with international event rider, Sam Jennings. Groups are made up from no more than four people with heights ranging from 50cm to 1m.”

Dressage to music

Date: 23 March

Venue: Stretcholt Equestrian Centre, Bridgwater

Details: “This evening with Gaynor Colbourn kicks off at 7pm and you will see her playing perfectly matched music live to horses of all levels from novice to advanced. This will be a fun and inspiring evening, showcasing Gaynor and her work with horses and riders of all levels. A cafe will be available for light refreshments.”

Adult two-day dressage academy

Date: 24-25 March

Venue: Twyford Mill Equestrian, Buckingham

Details: “Our two-day intensive dressage academy is suitable for all levels from intro to advanced and is aimed at anyone wanting to develop their skills and improve their scores in the dressage arena. Coaching will be undertaken by grand prix dressage rider and BD regional coach Tom Graham. Tom is exceptionally well-known and respected and as well as an impressive competitive record he also is a UKCC level 4 coach. His enthusiastic and encouraging teaching methods bring out the best in both horse and rider, no matter what their experience levels. Our academy is held in the superb newly refurbished facilities at Twyford Mill Equestrian, which boasts an indoor arena and gallops plus a water treadmill. The training camp includes two paired and individual coaching sessions each day in the indoor arena, overnight onsite stabling for your horse in permanent boxes including bedding, facilities to relax in between sessions, the option to watch other lessons to continue your education, quality home cooked meals and cakes, onsite space for your horsebox or caravan and the opportunity to meet like-minded people.”

