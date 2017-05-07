Walk the 2017 Badminton showjumping course

The final phase of competition at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials is about to get underway today (7 May).

The 1.30m showjumping course, designed by Kelvin Bywater, has 13 obstacles consisting of 16 jumping efforts. It is 540m long and horses and riders must travel at a speed of 375m/min to get inside the time allowed of 87 seconds.

The first session of showjumping can be watched on the Horse & Hound website here. Forty-six horses go forward to the showjumping phase which kicks off at 11.30am with the top 20 jumping from 2.55pm.

Here is what it looks like…