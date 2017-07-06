18 (very good) reasons why we love hounds

Take a look at this collection of adorable pictures of hounds of all breeds taken by photographer Sarah Farnsworth at the Wales and Border Counties Hound Show at Builth Wells last week (29 June 2017)



The full report from the show will be in the 13 July 2017 issue of Horse & Hound magazine

1 /18 Champion Welsh hound Llanwnnen Farmers Dafydd was a bundle of energy and fun all day – here he is chomping on his champion’s rosette

2 /18 The North Cotswold’s smart winning two-couple: Devon, Denton, Rallywood and Ragdale

3 /18 Beagle doghound champion Derby, Notts and Staffs Poldark moves well across the ring

4 /18 This hound decides his place is in the ring and takes matters into his own hands

5 /18 The Sir Watkin Williams-Wynn’s hounds receive their supporters’ appreciation

6 /18 The two Fellhound champions, Coniston Dreamer (left) and Coniston Dealer, are littler brother and sister and greet each other fondly

7 /18 Welsh champion hound Llanwnnen Farmers Dafydd again — so fluffy!

8 /18 Overall beagle champion Derby, Notts and Staffs Poldark about to get a kiss

9 /18 A lovely model of a hound: bitch champion and overall champion English foxhound North Cotswold Dervish

10 /18 South Shropshire Saga keeps his eyes on the boss

11 /18 A wonderful sight — the Welsh ring in full flow

12 /18 Has this beagle spotted the ice-cream van?

13 /18 What do you think this Fellhound from the Conwy Valley is saying?

14 /18 This Fellhound gets some love

15 /18 This beagle looks a little nonplussed to be removed from the action

16 /18 Showing Welsh hounds is done very differently to English hounds, whom the judges like to see on the move

17 /18 This beagle is keen for a biscuit