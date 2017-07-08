‘It is visibly distressing for him’: coping with headshaking this summer

Blue skies and a burgeoning competition schedule mean most riders long for the summer, but for some owners it’s not all plain sailing. Agnes Stamp meets one owner whose horse has been struggling with headshaking, and finds out what they've been doing to combat it

The horse: Benji, a 13-year-old 16.3hh eventer

The problem: headshaking

Symptoms: Frankie Lampl bought ex-National Hunt thoroughbred Benji in the summer of 2013. Looking back, Frankie admits he did headshake once or twice but “he was quite stiff and tense at the time so I put it down to schooling — it wasn’t enough to indicate a problem, plus I’d had him vetted.”

By the following summer, Benji’s headshaking was becoming more noticeable.

“It was particularly bad when we went past certain hedges,” remembers Frankie, “and worse at certain venues compared to others.”

The vet gave Benji a full workup, including X-rays and blood tests, which diagnosed his headshaking as a probable allergy.

By July 2016 Benji’s headshaking was so bad could barely get through the dressage and he would violently rub his face against the side of the lorry. This year the headshaking has started even earlier — in February — and seems to be getting worse.

“It is visibly distressing for him,” says Frankie. “If it continues on its current path, retirement in a field does not look like an option. If only I could cryogenically freeze him over summer — he’s a fabulous hunter.”

