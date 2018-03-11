A Victorian farmhouse, 14 stables and holiday cottages in the county of cream teas

Set in just over nine acres with views looking over the unspoilt Taw Valley, could this five-bedroom Victorian Farmhouse located on the edge of Umberleigh village, Devon, be the place for you?

With several on-site holiday cottages and 14 stables, this Devon home could be the perfect mix of business and pleasure.

The property is close to the regional centre of Barnstaple and the popular market town of South Molton, which has routes to the North Devon link road and Torrington.

Exmoor and the well-known beaches at Woolacombe, Croyde, Saunton and Westward Ho! are also within easy driving distance — making perfect picture perfect hacks.

You can go hunting with either the Torrington Farmers or the Dulverton West Foxhounds, or if showing is your thing, get affiliated to the British Show Pony Society Area 13B or National Pony Society Area 10.

You will be within driving distance of the fabulous Devon County Show, which takes place annually in May (17-19 May 2018), as well as equestrian centres such as Mullacott EC and Coxleigh Barton, which hold local fixtures.

Offered for sale by Fine and Country South Molton, it is priced at £1.1m. Come and take a look around…



For the past 10 years, the present owners ran a livery business, making use of the 14 indoor stables, which are fitted with automatic drinkers.

Other essential features for those riders looking to enhance their performance on-site include an indoor arena…

…. and lots of turnout space, including concreted areas and various enclosed paddocks. There are a number of additional buildings some of which have been utilised for equestrian use, such as a tack room and a hay barn.

After a long day at the yard, the spacious living room complete with brick and marble fireplace and wood burning stove provides the perfect haven for winding down.

Adjacent to the dining room, there is a kitchen and breakfast room, and the ground floor also boasts a study and stylish bathroom.

The five bedrooms are on the first floor, with each of them offering stunning views overlooking the surrounding countryside. Also situated on this level is a family bathroom and shower room.

The USP of this property are the additional holiday letting cottages, which are all positioned around the main courtyard. All single storey, there are four in total including; The Root House, The Calving Barn, The Butter Barn and The Barley Shed.

The cottages have been finished to a high standard with homely features including underfloor heating, en-suite shower rooms and natural stone walling. The accommodation has been approved for holiday use.

Summer will be the perfect time to take advantage of the gorgeous outdoor areas, available just off the main home and also around the cottage courtyard. When can we move in?

