20 golden oldies with Peter Pan genes

When they're hunting, jumping and impressing in the dressage and showing arenas, it's hard to believe the age of some of these golden oldies...
Tara, 26
‘My golden oldie Tara (aka Lady T) is still proudly competing in dressage at 26-years-young. She is a 15.2hh cob who I have owned since I was 12-years-old. We enjoy competing up to novice level and we regularly score 65% and above — slow and steady isn’t always a bad thing when it comes to scores for rhythm and acceptance of the aids!’ Helene Joyce
Credit: Mark Pritchard
Harry, 20
‘Since Harry came to us for his “retirement” he seems to have found a new lease of life and we have taken him to shows, one-day-events and hunter trials. He had only ever hunted before so these competitions were pretty new to him but he absolutely loves them and always comes home with a rosette!’ Harriet Laker
Credit: Picasa
Torvalley Kestrel, 24
‘My 12.2hh Welsh section B Torvalley Kestrel, who I have had for nearly 16 years, is now having a new lease of life with seven-year-old Poppy Williams. I was competing him at BD novice six years ago when my horse was off work and now he is competing at unaffiliated dressage with Poppy as well as plenty of rallies with the Banwell Pony Club. This coming year they will be making their BD debut together!’ Elizabeth Allen
Charlie, 19
‘Charlie was retired at 17 and put in a field as he had no rider, and his owner saw an advert (me) asking for a horse to ride. I hacked him out for a few months and fell in love! He was given to me for my 15th birthday just under a year ago. Since then we’ve done hunter trials, one-day-events, beach rides, dressage and much more. He’s loving work more than ever!’ Anna Heritage
Teddy, 28
‘Teddy is owned by Christine Bell-Scott, retired district commissioner of the West Warwickshire Pony Club. Teddy has taught numerous West Warwickshire branch children to ride and compete over the years and has been passed on to the next Pony Club home when children have out grown him — he is a Pony Club legend. My 10-year-old daughter Scarlett is the lucky one to have him on loan at the moment.’ Alyson Handford
Gem, 29
‘This is Gem who is 29-years-young and she has been with me for 21 years. She is now retired from showjumping and eventing but she still competes in veteran showing classes. She really is so special and loves nothing more than a blast up a hill. She is my horse of a lifetime and I hope she can inspire others to keep their oldies going!’ — Becky Markillie
Never The Less, 19
‘This is Never The Less aka Charlie — bred by Pammy Hutton and competed for British Para Dressage by Natasha Baker. He’s soon going to be 20 years old and competing in both veteran and normal dressage, as well as showing. Not bad with a combined age of over 80! He’s an absolute superstar. I can’t believe how lucky I was that he came to live with me.’ Ann Williams
Gilly, 23
‘This is my 23-year-old Hanoverian mare Gilly. I’ve owned her for five years and she was my step up from ponies to horses. She has taught me so much and we both enjoy getting out and competing in veteran showing classes while we do everything else at home. Oldies are the best!’ Steph Child
Dolly May, 21
‘My daughter Maia Daniel (aged 13) rides an amazing 21-year-old pony. Dolly is owned by Mellisa Whitfield but Mellisa is now too old to compete her. Maia has been riding Dolly for three years now, starting their BS career in 2015. This year they decided to try something else and at the grand age of 21 Dolly May made her British Eventing debut.’