9 gorgeous gifts to treat someone to this Valentine’s day

Roses are red, violets are blue, these Valentine's Day gifts for horse lovers are the perfect way to say "I love you"

1. HiHo Silver Cherry Roller Snaffle necklace

This necklace from HiHo silver uses three solid rose gold beads and two sterling silver on the ‘mouthpiece’ of a cherry roller snaffle bit shaped pendulum.

RRP: £220

Visit: www.hihosilver.co.uk

2. Timothy Foxx Hearts message on tweed

Give your other half, friends, family and valentines a personalised message from the heart with these tweed hearts from Timothy Foxx. Made using different coloured contrasting British tweeds and have different messages embroidered on them. The messages include, “Miss you”, “I love you”, “Mr & Mrs” and many more.

RRP: £8.99

Visit: www.timothyfoxx.co.uk

3. Kate Negus Saddlery SR diamante browband

Treat the real love of your life to a Kate Negus browband which is shaped to fit your horse’s head in order to fully display diamante crystals. Bespoke colours are available to give it that personal touch and it is finished with a Union Jack bridle stud.

RRP: from £86

Visit: : www.katenegus.com

4. Sterling silver and gold plated fox mask cufflinks



These cufflinks have been designed and hand crafted in the UK using the finest quality solid silver and generous coating of sparkling gold plate. The fox masks have good attention to detail and with arrive in a presentation box.

RRP: £89.99

Visit: www.gallopguru.co.uk

5. Horse leg and hoof bangle

County Equestrian Jewellers have created this bangle. Each leg on the bangle is given a matte finish, and attention is paid to every last detail, even the underside of the horse’s hooves. The shank on this horse bangle is very robust, hard-wearing and is available in sterling silver or 9ct gold.

RRP: £155

Visit: www.equestrianjewellers.co.uk

6. Horseshoe candle holder

A candlelit meal is always romantic and obviously can’t be complete without the candles. These candles are uniquely and individually handcrafted using recycled horseshoes.

RRP: £17.99

Visit: www.amazon.co.uk

7. Men’s Oakham fleece

This fleece gilet is smart and practical so it can be worn on many occasions. There are two secure zip pockets and made of extremely warm fleece.

RRP: £129.95

Visit: www.schoffel.co.uk

8. DGP Childéric dressage saddle with bling finish

Splash out on Valentine’s day with this bespoke diamond saddle from Childéric Saddles. This saddle is made using stunning Swarovski crystal fabric, which has been shaped to fit the cantle and then sewn into the leather.

RRP: from £3,900

Visit: www.childericsaddles.co.uk

9. Stud muffins



It is very common that your horse is one of the loves of your life, so why not treat them and show them your appreciation on this Valentine’s day? These handmade treats are packed full of ingredients including barley, oats, wheat, linseed and molasses.

RRP: £3.95 per pack

Visit: www.amazon.co.uk

