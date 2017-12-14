TBT: Valegro’s 2016 retirement ceremony at Olympia in pictures

Kleenex were out in full force at Olympia this time last year (14 December 2016) as Valegro officially retired from competition. And in true Valegro-style, the then 14-year-old embraced the spotlight like any showman would...
Charlotte and Valegro warm up back stage ahead of their last ever performance of their gold medal-winning London 2012 freestyle
Credit: Peter Nixon
Piaffe perfection: Charlotte shows off Valegro’s exquisite piaffe — which has earned them many 10s — in front of their adoring fans
Credit: Peter Nixon
Valegro’s connections are interviewed on camera in the middle of Olympia’s Grand Hall
Credit: Peter Nixon
H&H Groom of the Year Alan Davies leads Valegro out into the arena before his farewell ceremony
Credit: Peter Nixon
Charlotte and Valegro pose backstage for the media after their display
Credit: Peter Nixon
Charlotte looks adoringly at Valegro, who seems to enjoy the attention
Credit: Peter Nixon
Carl, Valegro, Charlotte and Alan line up for the cameras
Credit: Peter Nixon
Who, me? Valegro looks on back-stage
Credit: Peter Nixon
Charlotte’s best friend Ian Cast looks on with Carl
Credit: Peter Nixon
Look at him go: Valegro is full of bounce and energy under the spotlights
Credit: Peter Nixon
Charlotte waves goodbye as she exits the arena with a superb extended trot
Credit: Peter Nixon
Valegro stands stock still as the crowd go wild for him
Credit: Peter Nixon
Ch-ch-ch-changing.. Valegro doesn’t miss a beat in his freestyle test, proving he’s truly retiring at the top
Credit: Peter Nixon
Valegro pricks his ears as he trots round the arena
Credit: Peter Nixon
Crowds wave goodbye to Valegro at Olympia, as he officially retires from competition
Credit: Kit Houghton