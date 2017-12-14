TBT: Valegro’s 2016 retirement ceremony at Olympia in pictures

Kleenex were out in full force at Olympia this time last year (14 December 2016) as Valegro officially retired from competition. And in true Valegro-style, the then 14-year-old embraced the spotlight like any showman would...

1 /15 Charlotte and Valegro warm up back stage ahead of their last ever performance of their gold medal-winning London 2012 freestyle Credit: Peter Nixon

2 /15 Piaffe perfection: Charlotte shows off Valegro’s exquisite piaffe — which has earned them many 10s — in front of their adoring fans Credit: Peter Nixon

3 /15 Valegro’s connections are interviewed on camera in the middle of Olympia’s Grand Hall Credit: Peter Nixon

4 /15 H&H Groom of the Year Alan Davies leads Valegro out into the arena before his farewell ceremony Credit: Peter Nixon

5 /15 Charlotte and Valegro pose backstage for the media after their display Credit: Peter Nixon

6 /15 Charlotte looks adoringly at Valegro, who seems to enjoy the attention Credit: Peter Nixon

7 /15 Carl, Valegro, Charlotte and Alan line up for the cameras Credit: Peter Nixon

8 /15 Who, me? Valegro looks on back-stage Credit: Peter Nixon

9 /15 Charlotte’s best friend Ian Cast looks on with Carl Credit: Peter Nixon

10 /15 Look at him go: Valegro is full of bounce and energy under the spotlights Credit: Peter Nixon

11 /15 Charlotte waves goodbye as she exits the arena with a superb extended trot Credit: Peter Nixon

12 /15 Valegro stands stock still as the crowd go wild for him Credit: Peter Nixon

13 /15 Ch-ch-ch-changing.. Valegro doesn’t miss a beat in his freestyle test, proving he’s truly retiring at the top Credit: Peter Nixon

14 /15 Valegro pricks his ears as he trots round the arena Credit: Peter Nixon