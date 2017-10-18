Take a whistle-stop tour of Valegro’s career in 46 minutes

Thanks to a new video released by Horse & Country TV, you can now enjoy the highlights of Olympic gold-medallist Valegro’s stellar career in one sitting.

In 46 minutes, viewers can be taken on the wonder horse’s journey dating back to 2009 when the channel first filmed Valegro, right through to the moving farewell ceremony at last year’s London International Horse Show at Olympia.

We meet a fresh-faced Charlotte Dujardin riding Blueberry at home in 2010 in the days before Olympic glory, under strict instruction from Carl, as well as watching the pair cantering around the Gloucestershire countryside — a far cry from the high pressure arenas that we became so used to seeing Valegro performing in.

Charting his unrelenting success, the film finishes at Olympia Horse Show in December 2016, when all eyes were on the world’s greatest dressage horse as he prepared to officially retire in the spotlight.

