Try something different: 6 things you need to enter with your horse

JumpCross

Date: 20 May

Venue: JumpCross HQ, Peterborough

Details: “A range of classes for juniors and seniors from 2’0″ to 3’3″, this is a competition where competitors jump knock-down fences over the route and terrain of a cross-country course, which includes water.”

Polocrosse training weekend and tournament

Date: 20-21 May

Venue: Marks Tey Racecourse, Colchester

Details: “This aims to cater for all abilities, from complete beginners to those who have played before. Riders should be competent riding in open country and one handed. Coaching led by UKCC accredited coach Iain Heaton for a training day (Saturday) and a tournament day (Sunday). The tournament day will allow players to compete in a safe and supported environment with coaching provided during the games. It is hoped that it will also include a demonstrations match from two invited experienced teams.”

Arena cross-country

Date: 21 May

Venue: Wellow Equestrian, Newark

Details: “There is a range of classes from clear round and 40cm to 1m. This is another of our events using cross country fences in an arena. This is to be held in either the indoor arena or the outdoor dependent on the weather. The competition is open to both ponies and horses,both being judged separately and rosettes being awarded to both up to sixth place.the jumps used are not showjumps or working hunter fences. These are fences made to replicate fences you would expect to find on a cross-country course and most are a fixed height . This means that as we change the heights so we change fences.”

Charity walk and ride

Date: 21 May

Venue: The Normanhurst Estate, Battle

Details: “This is the 12th year a charity ride/walk around the Normanhurst Estate will be organised in aid of a local charity, St. Michael’s Hospice. The ride/walk will take place around the Normanhurst Estate with its beautiful formal ponds, woodland and wide open spaces. This is an area not normally accessible to the public and we would like to thank Mr. & Mrs. Auer for their support in providing this wonderful opportunity. Come and enjoy this marvellous setting with us. The course will be entirely off road around fields and woodland. Rosettes will be awarded to all who complete the course.”

Jason Webb clinic

Date: 23 May

Venue: Capricorn Equestrian Centre, Dartford

Details: “Jason will be running both in-hand and ridden sessions. If you have a horse needing to improve it’s manners on the ground, become more focussed on you, and respsonisve the ground work clinic would suit you. The ridden work clinic is great for riders wanting to gain confidence, for horses who can lack focus or be spooky, for lazy horses and for anyone just wanting to have fun and ride with more purpose.”

Adult dressage camp

Date: 25-26 May

Venue: Twyford Mill Equestrian, Buckingham

Details: “A two-day adult dressage camp suitable for all levels with Tom Graham who competes at all levels including grand prix, is a UKCC level 3 trainer, UKCC level 4 candidate and BD regional coach. His enthusiastic and encouraging teaching methods aim to bring out the best in both horse and rider. There will be paired and individual lessons each day in the indoor arena, a common room to chill out in between sessions, quality home cooked meals and cakes and overnight stabling.”

