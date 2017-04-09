Cheshire equestrian properties for sale — within striking distance of Aintree

Getting withdrawal symptoms from Aintree? Check out these properties for sale close to the racecourse, so that you don't miss out on any of the action next year

1. Primrose Hill Farm, Ashley



Distance to Aintree: 40 minutes by car.

For you: a Grade II-listed period farmhouse in an elevated position with outstanding views and good access to the rail and motorway network. There are four bedrooms, an Aga in the kitchen as well as a boot room. Outside there are charming formal gardens with a terrace.

For the horses: eight stables, a tack room, feed room and outdoor arena. There is ample parking for cars and boxes. Set in 2.2 acres.

What’s the damage? £965,000

Agent: Jackson Equestrian

Telephone number: 01743 491979

Visit: jacksonequestrian.com

2. Demby Farm, Wirral



Distance to Aintree: 30 minutes by car.

For you: a recently refurbished house that is conveniently located for the M53, airports and the centre of Liverpool. There are three bedrooms and a kitchen/breakfast room that looks over the yard.

For the horses: a large yard close to the house, with 13 stables, two lockable tack rooms, an arena with floodlights plus a viewing room overlooking it. Set in 2.84 acres.

What’s the damage? £635,000

Agent: Jackson Equestrian

Telephone number: 01743 491979

Visit: jacksonequestrian.com

3. Wincham House, Northwich



Distance to Aintree: 40 minutes by car.

For you: a six-bedroom country house that appears to have originated as a Georgian-style traditional farmhouse. It’s on the edge of a village, surrounded by undulating Cheshire countryside, with garaging for eight cars and a large pond in the garden.

For the horses: a five-acre paddock lies to the rear, with a 1,143sq ft former helicopter hangar that could be readily adapted to create American-style barn stabling.

What’s the damage? £1.15m

Agent: Savills

Telephone number: 01625 417450

Visit: savills.com

4. Astbury House, Chester



Distance to Aintree: 40 minutes by car.

For you: a five-bedroom Victorian house with a two-bedroom annexe. There is a tennis court that needs resurfacing.

For the horses: five timber looseboxes, a five-bay open-fronted machinery/hay store and further storage. Set in 0.75 acres, with an additional 1.5 acres available by separate negotiation.

What’s the damage? £895,000

Agent: Savills

Telephone number: 01244 323232

Visit: savills.com

Ref: Horse & Hound; 6 April 2017