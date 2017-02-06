Train to gain: 7 opportunities you can’t afford to miss

Whether you want to brush up on your skills and your horse’s technique, take a look at this great selection of clinics on offer to a wide range of abilities.

Showing and flatwork clinic

Date: 12 February

Venue: Knightswood Equestrian Centre, Newquay

Details: “If you’d like to learn from one of the very best producers of native ponies in the country, then this is your chance! Sam Roberts is coming to Cornwall to train anybody wishing to improve their results in the show ring or improve their flatwork.We will include lead-rein and first ridden clinics.”

Dressage clinic

Date: 13 February

Venue: Kedlock House Equestrian, Scotland

Details: “Clinic with national dressage rider Jo Barry. Jo originally started showing at a young age at all the major shows; Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) and Olympia. Following her showing career Jo took up dressage and worked for Carl Hester for five years. Currently she is based near Edinburgh and has several Scottish and national titles. Lessons are 45 mins private and include arena hire.”

Gymnastic polework and polework clinic

Date: 13 February

Venue: Sheepgate Equestrian, Boston

Details: “From a pole on the ground to bounces and triples, Alex Jewell is here to help, whether you want to work on straightness and balance to improve those dressage scores or to get lines right while jumping a course. Alex tailors each session to you and your horses individual needs be it for the nervous first timer or the seasoned campaigner.”

Showjumping clinic

Date: 13 February

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “Vicky Bentley is on the British Horse Society register of instructors. UKCC Level 2, and working towards level 3. Vicky has 17 years of coaching experience and has trained with top riders. She has been British Eventing (BE) eventing for eight years with numerous top 10 placings. She also trains horses for other people. These lessons are great for new combinations, starting young horses or just for building your confidence. All ages and levels catered for.”

Arena cross-country training

Date: 16 February

Venue: Laughton Manor, Sleaford

Details: “We will split the day into different heights,so you go as high as you feel confident or try a bit higher with training from Sarah Raw. The training is part of the fee, which will be £15 for three rounds, which can be taken at one height or split over three different heights. The day will be split into three classes with class one being fences of 40-50cm, 60-70cm and 80-90cm. Each class will run for a maximum of two hours. You may enter as many times as you like. Normal cross-country safety equipment must be worn.”

Test riding clinic

Date: 16 February

Venue: Alnwick Ford Equestrian, Morpeth

Details: “Les Smith is a British Dressage list 2A dressage judge and an FEI three-/four-star eventing judge. These are 30 minute sessions for you to run through your chosen dressage test and then discuss and work on areas to improve.”

Flatwork with poles clinic

Date: 18 February

Venue: Riseholme College, Lincoln

Details: “The coach/trainer for this clinic is Caroline Peatfield BHSI who is also a BE accredited coach. Training will be held in 35m x 65m indoor school with a maximum of three riders per group. All levels catered for.”

