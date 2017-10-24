Elite sport ‘isn’t all roses’: top showjumper talks frankly about the pressure

Current world number two showjumper Mclain Ward shares the struggles he has faced caused by the pressure of his sport — and how he has learnt to cope with it over the years

“I have struggled with the pressure of big championships a lot over the years,” reveals American showjumper Mclain Ward, when we catch up at Tryon International Equestrian Centre in North Carolina, the venue for next year’s World Equestrian Games.

“Early on in my career I definitely blew a few World Cup finals for example. But the year before the 2008 Beijing Olympics I tried to take stock of it (Mclain was part of the gold medal-winning team in Hong Kong aboard Sapphire).

“I’d actually had a terrible Florida circuit, I was very distracted, I needed to change and I needed to address it. And I started working with a very good sports psychologist and it changed my career significantly,” says the 42-year-old.

“It’s not easy for me. I want to be successful so badly and I have quite an intense personality so I have to keep that in check and keep everything flowing the right way. I’m proud that I’ve mastered it more than I did before, but it’s a work in progress. I love it when people say ‘I’ve got it’. No, you don’t ‘have it’. You just have it better today than you did yesterday.

“But that’s just my challenge in the sport, and I share that very openly with people because I think people do struggle with it and they have this view that it doesn’t affect athletes who are successful at the highest level, but it does, they just learn how to handle it,” he says.

