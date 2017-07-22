Get set for this season with one of these impressive hunters

With the hunting season just around the corner, take a look at this selection of hunters for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Quality’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: nine

Selling points: “This Irish Draught mare is well hunted and is an excellent ride for anyone. She has perfect manners and goes first or last. She is also a good jumper and doesn’t hot up. She’s athletic and neat with clean limbs and is good to do.”

2. ‘Stunning’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: seven

Selling points: “A sweet, loving and honest mare with a great attitude to work, who always tries to please. Her obedient and easy manner with three established paces produces many good dressage scores and her careful, scopey and honest jump has proved to help me out many times. She is currently competing at BE100 and is snaffle-mouthed in all three phases — she has been placed at BE90. She has hunted with the North Staffs and Cheshire, bringing me home safe every time over the biggest of country being brave but sensible. She is happy to lead or follow and is well-mannered at the meet and within the field. She hacks out alone and in company and is a great nanny to our cheeky youngsters. Always admired wherever she goes and a pleasure to own, ride and have on the yard.”

3. ‘Very genuine’

Height: 15.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: 10

Selling points: “This mare has hunted two seasons with a teenager and never missed a day. She stands at the meet, queues and is very genuine across a variety of country, jumping timber, ditches and hedges. She has also done all PC (Pony Club) activities including PC camp and inter-branch showjumping, hunter trials and one-day events. She is good to hack out alone or in company and is good to do in all ways.”

4. ‘Lovely character’

Height: 16hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 12

Selling points: “Snowford Miller is a genuine all-rounder with a lovely character. He is easy to shoe, clip and walks himself on the box. He hunted all last season with the Cheshire Drag and jumped up to BS (British Showjumping) Discovery level in his previous homes. He has also done open hunter trials plus he hacks out and is very good in traffic. He would do very well in the show ring.”

5. ‘Mannerly’

Height: 16.3hh

Gender: gelding

Age: seven

Selling points: “This thoroughbred is easy to do and a quiet ride. He is currently nannying youngsters and breakers and is a lovely, straightforward hunter. He has hunted the past two seasons with the West Somerset Vale and the Exmoor Foxhounds, has no vices and is a genuine horse.”

