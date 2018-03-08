We recently spent a day at multi-medalled British event rider Tina Cook’s yard — check out these pictures and make sure you buy Horse & Hound magazine this week (8 March 2018) to read the full feature, plus much more eventing in our 15-page special
Tina riding Paddy’s Poem on the gallops at her brother Nick Gifford’s racing yard, which is near to her own yard
Credit: Lucy Merrell
Tina and Paddy’s Poem cool down after work
Credit: Lucy Merrell
Tina washes off Paddy’s Poem at her brother’s yard before heading over to her own to begin work with her event horses
Credit: Lucy Merrell
Tina and team: (left to right) new head girl Helen Baggs, Star Witness, Tina, Billy The Red, part-time helper Jade Clarke and Rachel Tolley (Tina’s former head girl who currently works for her part-time)
Credit: Lucy Merrell
Grooms Rachel and Jade help tack up European team gold medallist Billy The Red
Credit: Lucy Merrell
Time for a few minutes’ chat with the chickens
Credit: Lucy Merrell
The horses’ work is recorded in a diary each day
Credit: Lucy Merrell
The grooms coming home from a hack
Credit: Lucy Merrell
Tina works Billy The Red in her outdoor school
Credit: Lucy Merrell
Tina and Billy The Red. She rides six or so horses each day herself and is hands-on with helping on the yard and tacking up
Credit: Lucy Merrell
Billy The Red enjoys a jump during his session in the outdoor school
Credit: Lucy Merrell
Tina turns out four-star horses Star Witness and Billy The Red
Credit: Lucy Merrell
Tina with Billy The Red, who is aimed at either Badminton or Kentucky this spring
Credit: Lucy Merrell