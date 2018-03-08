We recently spent a day at multi-medalled British event rider Tina Cook’s yard — check out these pictures and make sure you buy Horse & Hound magazine this week (8 March 2018) to read the full feature, plus much more eventing in our 15-page special

1 /13 Tina riding Paddy’s Poem on the gallops at her brother Nick Gifford’s racing yard, which is near to her own yard Credit: Lucy Merrell

2 /13 Tina and Paddy’s Poem cool down after work Credit: Lucy Merrell

3 /13 Tina washes off Paddy’s Poem at her brother’s yard before heading over to her own to begin work with her event horses Credit: Lucy Merrell

4 /13 Tina and team: (left to right) new head girl Helen Baggs, Star Witness, Tina, Billy The Red, part-time helper Jade Clarke and Rachel Tolley (Tina’s former head girl who currently works for her part-time) Credit: Lucy Merrell

5 /13 Grooms Rachel and Jade help tack up European team gold medallist Billy The Red Credit: Lucy Merrell

6 /13 Time for a few minutes’ chat with the chickens Credit: Lucy Merrell

7 /13 The horses’ work is recorded in a diary each day Credit: Lucy Merrell

8 /13 The grooms coming home from a hack Credit: Lucy Merrell

9 /13 Tina works Billy The Red in her outdoor school Credit: Lucy Merrell

10 /13 Tina and Billy The Red. She rides six or so horses each day herself and is hands-on with helping on the yard and tacking up Credit: Lucy Merrell

11 /13 Billy The Red enjoys a jump during his session in the outdoor school Credit: Lucy Merrell

12 /13 Tina turns out four-star horses Star Witness and Billy The Red Credit: Lucy Merrell