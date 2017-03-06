It’s time to impress the judges: 7 dressage competitions you need to enter this week

If you and your horse love nothing more than strutting your stuff in the arena, take a look at these dressage competitions you need to enter this week
Affiliated and unaffiliated dressage including Team Quest
Date: 11 March
Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek
Details: “Classes range from introductory to medium with both affiliated and unaffiliated options.”
Enter now
British Dressage (BD)
Date: 11 March
Venue: Epworth Equestrian, Doncaster
Details: “Classes from prelim to medium including summer qualifiers.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated dressage
Date: 11 March
Venue: Port Royal EEC, Holme on Spalding Moor
Details: “Classes from introductory to novice, plus BE90 and BE100 classes.”
Enter now
Dressage show in the south-west
Date: 12 March
Venue: Chard Equestrian, Somerset
Details: “Classes from intro to medium, plus BE100 and BE novice classes.”
Enter now
Ride for Research dressage league
Date: 12 March
Venue: Contessa Riding Centre LLP, Ware
Details: “A range of classes on offer from introductory to elementary with £3 of each entry donated to Cancer Research.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated dressage in West Sussex
Date: 12 March
Venue: Boxgrove Competition Stables, Chichester
Details: “Classes from intro to medium with some restricted sections.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated dressage including junior and lead-rein sections
Date: 12 March
Venue: Newmiln Stables, Perth
Details: “Classes from introductory to elementary. Rosettes from first to sixth place.”
Enter now
Two days of British Dressage
Date: 14-15 March
Venue: Keysoe, Bedfordshire
Details: “A huge number of classes available including freestyle to music from prelim to Prix St. Georges and pick your own advanced, FEI or FEI under-21 class. Licensed cafe on-site, rosettes to sixth place and stabling available.”
Enter now