It’s time to impress the judges: 7 dressage competitions you need to enter this week

If you and your horse love nothing more than strutting your stuff in the arena, take a look at these dressage competitions you need to enter this week



Affiliated and unaffiliated dressage including Team Quest

Date: 11 March

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “Classes range from introductory to medium with both affiliated and unaffiliated options.”

Enter now

British Dressage (BD)

Date: 11 March

Venue: Epworth Equestrian, Doncaster

Details: “Classes from prelim to medium including summer qualifiers.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 11 March

Venue: Port Royal EEC, Holme on Spalding Moor

Details: “Classes from introductory to novice, plus BE90 and BE100 classes.”

Enter now

Dressage show in the south-west

Date: 12 March

Venue: Chard Equestrian, Somerset

Details: “Classes from intro to medium, plus BE100 and BE novice classes.”

Enter now

Ride for Research dressage league

Date: 12 March

Venue: Contessa Riding Centre LLP, Ware

Details: “A range of classes on offer from introductory to elementary with £3 of each entry donated to Cancer Research.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated dressage in West Sussex

Date: 12 March

Venue: Boxgrove Competition Stables, Chichester

Details: “Classes from intro to medium with some restricted sections.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated dressage including junior and lead-rein sections

Date: 12 March

Venue: Newmiln Stables, Perth

Details: “Classes from introductory to elementary. Rosettes from first to sixth place.”

Enter now

Two days of British Dressage

Date: 14-15 March

Venue: Keysoe, Bedfordshire

Details: “A huge number of classes available including freestyle to music from prelim to Prix St. Georges and pick your own advanced, FEI or FEI under-21 class. Licensed cafe on-site, rosettes to sixth place and stabling available.”

Enter now