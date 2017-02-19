ThisCobCan: 27 cobs that break the mould

When people mention cobs, it might conjure up images of a "steady Eddie"-type, but this is not always the case as these 27 cobs ably demonstrate...

1 /27 “This is Louie (aka SWHP Look At Me Now). He’s just turned seven and he’s a rescue pony from the Society for the Welfare of Horses and Ponies (SWHP) in Monmouth, south Wales. Having been backed at the age of five, Louie has found a love for jumping and once we find our brakes, we’re hoping to do some one-day events this year and really make the most of the next hunting season” — Vicky Hallifax

2 /27 “I bought Dennis (Alter Ego) as a four-year-old from a local hunting yard. He was bought to do a few events with and sell. He failed the vet on his front feet X-rays as he showed changes in the navicular. He has since completed 11 three-stars eventing, including three CCI3*s and has entered two four-stars. He fell at Luhmuhlen four-star in 2009 and fractured his back but made a full recovery to complete Burghley the following year. He now enjoys eventing at a lower level and is about to start his 13th consecutive season” — Kate Walls Credit: Peter Nixon

3 /27 “This is my rising eight-year-old, 16hh gelding who is named Crosswell Blue. He currently competes up to 1.15/1.20m, although we have jumped 1.80m — he was very good, I was a little scared! We also hunt, compete in hunter trials and do a little bit of everything. He is a once in a lifetime horse and I also think he is a freak to have such an athletic ability while being so heavy boned. He has no idea he is cob, he is totally convinced he is a top bred sport horse!” Tara Brandon Fallon

4 /27 “This is Milo aka “Just a Cob”, a nine-year-old with a heart of gold. I have owned Milo since he was a just broken five-year-old, after a nasty fall, which resulted in a fractured pelvis and a loss of confidence. I was halfway through my GCSEs and after my science exam my mum showed me Milo’s advert. He was nothing that I wanted — he was literally a set of hairy legs! But I went along to avoid my revision and fell in love. When I pulled a gangly cob off the trailer I was met with bewilderment and confusion. The plan was to have him for a year and sell him on once I got my confidence back. No one thought he would jump, least of all me. We kept trying and we kept practising and one day it all clicked. That day we were determined to prove the stereotypes wrong. Milo has always tried his best to please and his bravery and enthusiasm still shocks people on the show circuit. I went in search of my dream horse and came back with a traditional cob!” — Darcie Lattin

5 /27 “This is my Cob mare, who is eight-years-old. I’ve had her since she was two and she has taught me a lot. She loves to do a bit of everything, including hunting, showjumping, dressage, hunter trials and we’ve tried our hand at showing classes both ridden and in-hand” — Sylvia Quain

6 /27 “This is my seven-year-old cob mare. I’ve owned her about four years and she’s my best friend. We have come a long way and learned a lot as a team. We enjoy days out with Cranwell Bloodhounds and we have a go at all the fences! ‘Dice’ isn’t the ‘typical cob’ as is a nice forward ride however will steady down for my three-year-old son” — Shelby-Leigh Ashmore

7 /27 “This is my little star Billy Wizz (Cuffstown Rumble). He is a 16-year-old 14hh traditional Irish cob. He has evented and won cob races, done Le Trec, shown and done dressage. He is currently competing at prix st george (PSG) level in British Dressage (BD) and he has just competed in the BD winter regionals in the gold section coming fourth in the freestyle medium and 11th in the advanced medium. He is a super character that loves life and is very willing to please” — Sam Turner

8 /27 “This is Splash (show name Will.I.Am). He’s the ultimate all-rounder. He hunts, both side saddle and astride, and has whipped-in hounds with my partner too. He jumps gates, wire, ditches, hedges — whatever he’s faced with. He does working hunter (WH) and has evented at EI90 level and regularly schools round EI100 and novice cross-country courses. He has shown at county level and is always in the rosettes. He does hunter trials and has never had a fault, yet he is safe and sensible enough to allow me to give leads round pairs classes to my best friend’s nine-year-old child who has also ridden him! He really is a saint and the cob of a lifetime” — Nicola Martin

9 /27 “This is my supercob Billy. He’s a one in a million little horse. He loves his showjumping, arena eventing, hunting… You name it, he’ll do it! But he has shown a real apt for dressage. He’s currently competing at advanced, and has just achieved the scores to move up to PSG” — Melanie Hough

10 /27 “This is Gerry. He is a 13-year-old Irish cob. He is blind in his left eye but gives his all to work. We compete him at elementary level dressage and are working towards medium” — Maisie Church

11 /27 “This is Prince. He is a 10-year-old Welsh section D cob and is competing at medium level dressage and training some PSG movements at home. Prince is extremely clever and an absolute pleasure to train, learning to piaffe within a week. He really is a super cob. I have had him since he was a six-month-old foal and have backed him, trained him and competed him myself ever since. I have hunted him, jumped him, evented him, done Pony Club, been to county level shows and even done dressage demos with him. He really is the horse of a lifetime and living proof that cobs can do dressage!” — Lucy Scudamore

12 /27 “We have an awesome hunting Irish cob called Galeforce. I have four boys who are members of the Portman Pony Club and we are farmers who also hunt with the Portman. Gale did her first Pony Club camp at five and has now done three hunting seasons carrying a nine- and 11-year-old over ditches, timber and hedges. She will do a few showjumping rallies and hunter trials but she loves hunting and watching the hounds. This photo was taken by Mark Thistlewood and is of my son Harvey Trowbridge jumping his first hedge at 10-years-old” — Louise Trowbridge

13 /27 “This is my 11-year-old, 15.3hh pure Welsh cob Maesmynach Ella. Ella is a fantastic hunter, jumper, and a pleasure to ride on the flat with her elastic Welsh paces. She is the horse of a lifetime and no jump is too big” — Laura Dickson

14 /27 “I have a coloured cob stallion who is a true all-rounder — Cwmdistaw Jigsaw. He holds his own in affiliated dressage and currently has 50BD points, has won in hand and ridden championships in showing and jumps for fun. On top of that, my mum and two-year-old daughter ride and handle him. He has amazing scope for a cob, and a medium trot that would put a lot of warmbloods to shame. He also combines all this with covering too. What more could you ask for?” — Kim Gill

15 /27 “This is Once In A Blue Moon AKA Baloo. His owner Rachael Longbottom bought him for £500 after he was sold as a raffle prize at seven-months-old. After years of hard work and a talent for jumping at a young age (he was jumping out of his field at 18-months-old), I broke Baloo in last winter as a four-year-old. We have won numerous championship in showing, gone bale jumping in the summer and he jumps 1.15m with ease” — Kerrie-Ann Fiddes

16 /27 “We have a herd of cobs at our riding school and they constantly surprise us. They are worth their weight in gold, being able to switch from looking after a beginner to taking one of our more advanced riders showjumping or cross-country. Here is a magnificent picture of one of our cobs called Piper who is 15.1hh with a penchant for jumping and dressage and everything in between. Our riding school, Townfoot stables are incredibly proud of them all and everything they give us.” — Katy Connelly

17 /27 “This is my maxi cob The Pink Anchor. She’s named this because of her size and colouring. She is the hunter of a lifetime! The boldest horse I’ve ever sat on, and everyone at the Zetland Hunt knows her name. This is my second season on her, and we’ve visited the Quorn this season too. I hunt her both side saddle and astride. She always looks after me — last week we jumped one of biggest hedges I’ve ever jumped side saddle! In the summer I do side saddle equitation classes on her and she’s much loved by all of the family” — Jane Dobinson

18 /27 “This is my 15.3hh Welsh Section D-cross. I bought her as a three-year-old to sell on but she has turned out to be my horse of a lifetime. She is a cross-country machine and loves jumping. Her flatwork is coming on well ready for the 2017 eventing season!” — Hannah Dorsett

19 /27 “This is my super cob. He is seven-years-old and 15.2hh. He loves all the attention he can get including a lifetime of cuddles. He simply loves to jump and has proven to turn his hoof to anything. He’s been super to compete in dressage and eventing and also hunts. Here he is leading all his fellow pony friends round his local hedge hop — flying pony!” — Emma Roberts

20 /27 “This is Plough Man AKA Hector and he is a 14.3hh wonder cob! In his first ever season of British Showjumping (BS) he competed up to 1.05m in senior classes with scope to go bigger. He has got all of his double clears at British Novice for second rounds and is winning unaffiliated 90cm/1m every time out. He has been clear around hunter trails at 90cm with hope to do some BE90s this season. He is very quirky and fun” — Georgia Brady

21 /27 “This is Button, my 15hh, 10-year-old Irish cob who I have owned for five years. Originally she was bought as a hunting/Pony Club pony but she does so much more. I went to Addington to compete at the Pony Club Dengie league winter finals for dressage (qualifying with the highest score of the day), we hunt every season and regularly showjump, earning her the title of ‘super cob'” — Ellie Hall

22 /27 “This is my amazing cob called Troy. He is 15hh and 15-years-old. He is a super flying cob that excels hugely in the hunting field. He loves his job and hunts regularly throughout the season. We are always up front with the big boys, jumping the big jumps with the other horses and he just loves it. He is truly a super flying cob and does his job to the best of his ability and always tries his best for me” — Ella Stephenson

23 /27 “This is our beloved Midnight, a 16h 2007 black cob gelding. He is the go-to horse for riders who might not be having a brave day. He is the best confidence-giver, has righted so many riders out in the hunting field and is well known in our local area as a bit of a legend. There is no one too good to ride Midnight” — Ciara at Cooper’s Hill Equine

24 /27 “This is my super cob Tom. He will turn his hoof to anything, even though he is only 14.2hh. He is the bravest and boldest pony I have ever ridden” — Charlotte Robinson

25 /27 “My sister owned a super cob which we bought for little money as just a confidence-giver for a child that had never ridden. He had done very little and was a green six-year-old but within 12 months he was winning some really good BS senior classes and hunting and team chasing. He was 14.2hh and called Badger and we loved him dearly. I showjumped him for a month with a shattered collarbone that had already had surgery and he just looked after me until I had a further operation” — Caroline Burrows

26 /27 “This is Lenny. He’s a 13.2hh traditional cob that didn’t have a clue how to jump last year. He is so brave and will give anything a go” Beth HB