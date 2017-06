You don’t need to have backed The Queen’s horses to get a thrill from seeing her colours surge past the winning post first at Royal Ascot. Her Majesty, clad in her signature array of vibrant outfits is at the heart of this meeting, and we’ve dug into the archives to celebrate some of her most-loved winners. Don’t miss our full report from next week’s Royal Ascot in 29 June 2017 issue of Horse & Hound magazine

1 /12 1951 Princess Elizabeth arrives at Royal Ascot with her mother in 1951 Credit: Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

2 /12 1953 Just a few weeks after her Coronation, The Queen’s horse Choir Boy, ridden by Doug Smith, wins the Royal Hunt Cup Credit: Getty Images

3 /12 1954 Her Majesty strokes the much-loved Aureole after winning the Hardwicke Stakes in 1954 Credit: Getty Images

4 /12 1956 The Queen’s racehorse Alexander, ridden by Harry Carr, passes the royal box at Ascot, to win the Royal Hunt Cup in 1956 Credit: Getty Images

5 /12 1958 The Queen and Princess Margaret with The Queen’s Restoration after winning the King Edwards VII Stakes Credit: Getty Images

6 /12 1961 The Queen’s Aiming High (left) with jockey Lester Piggott wins The Coronation Stakes in 1961 Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

7 /12 1970 Cutting a dash: The Queen with Princess Anne, followed by The Queen Mother in 1970 Credit: Popperfoto/Getty Images

8 /12 1970 The Queen with Princess Anne and The Queen Mother in 1970, awaiting the arrival of Magna Carta, after winning the Ascot Stakes Credit: Popperfoto/Getty Images

9 /12 1992 The Queen’s horse Colour Sergeant leads the field in the Royal Hunt Cup in 1992 Credit: Getty Images

10 /12 2008 The Queen greets her horse Free Agent after it lands The Chesham Stakes in 2008, ending a drought of Royal Ascot winner that had extended back to 1999 Credit: Getty Images

11 /12 2013 The Queen congratulates her horse Estimate, after taking the Gold Cup on Ladies Day in 2013 Credit: Getty Images