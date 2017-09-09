Fancy going team chasing? Take a look at these horses for sale

With team chasing underway for the autumn season, take a look at this selection of team chasers for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Fun’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: eight

Selling points: “This is an easy and uncomplicated ride as she is never strong and is snaffle mouthed for all disciplines. She has done Pony Club (PC) rallies, senior camp, dressage and showjumping, hunter trials, team chasing, one-day events and very much enjoys them. She is consistently placed and has no vices.”

View the advert

2. ‘Cracking’

Height: 16hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “This smart horse is a bold hunter and team chaser. He has evented up to novice level with a superb cross-country record and has also proved to be a fantastic drag hunting horse. He is really fun and is ridden by both adults and youngsters. He has a very positive attitude and is easy to do.”

View the advert

3. ‘Beautiful’

Height: 16.3hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “This beautiful Irish-bred horse has excelled in every discipline including eventing, showing, working hunter, showjumping, hunting, team chasing, dressage and riding club. He has lightly hunted but would make a very smart hunt horse over any country. He is ideal for any member of the family and is very quiet in all respects with a huge personality.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. ‘Lovely model’

Height: 14.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 12

Selling points: “Cracker has hunted with the Warwickshire, team chased, done all PC activities and cross-country schooled where he was very bold and brave, jumping everything. He is well mannered, easy to do and a very pretty and lovely model. He hacks alone or in company and although he is forward going and buzzy, he isn’t dangerous in any way. He happily jumps round 90cm including all fillers but is more suited to a hunting and team chasing home.”

View the advert

5. ‘Super all-rounder’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “This horse is a fun all-rounder that would excel team chasing. He is fantastic cross-country, proving very bold. He autumn hunted and hunted a few days last season and is also big moving so has done dressage, combined training, plus hunter trials. He has also done a couple of one-day events and is very kind and easy to do.”

View the advert

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way