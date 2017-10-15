4 impressive equestrian properties that you can rent

Not in a position to buy? Here’s our pick of equestrian properties to rent — from a state-of-the-art home to a livery yard in an enviable location
1. Rider Farm, North Yorkshire
For you: an unfurnished, modernised farmhouse with a garden and extensive outbuildings, near to the village of Barton-le-Willows. There are five bedrooms (one of which is en-suite), a garage, office, utility room and cloakroom.
For the horses: a large, covered yard with looseboxes plus a traditional barn. The paddocks make up four acres.
What’s the damage? £30,000pa
Agent: Rounthwaite & Woodhead
Telephone: 01653 496927
Visit: rounthwaite-woodhead.com
2. Dell Park, Surrey
For you: one for the Lottery wish list, this is a contemporary home with five bedroom suites, a home cinema, gymnasium, games room, tennis court, plus a separate detached cottage and studio.
For the horses: around 30 stables, a manège, exercise track and stick and ball field. The property is positioned on the outskirts of Windsor Great Park with great access for hacking and polo. Set in 13.55 acres.
What’s the damage? £300,000pa
Agent: Savills
Telephone: 01344 295384
Visit: savills.com
3. Homestall Farm, West Sussex
For the horses: a livery yard just outside Ashurst Wood near the Ashdown Forest on the West/East Sussex borders. East Grinstead is 3.5 miles away and Tunbridge Wells is 12 miles away. The stables lie at the end of a long, private, shared lane with a short driveway leading to them. There are five brick and composite slate-roofed looseboxes, with a drained concrete yard, two further timber stables, a 16x22m indoor school, kitchenette, loo, hay barn, field shelter plus a 20x40m outdoor sand school. Set in 19.69 acres.
What’s the damage? £12,750pa
Agent: RH & RW Clutton
Telephone: 01342 410122
Visit: rhrwclutton.com
4. Elm Cross House, Wiltshire
For you: a modern, three- bedroom semi-detached house, set in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It is just 10 minutes by car to Barbury Castle.
For the horses: this is an established training yard with great off-road riding and gallops close by. There are 17 stables and grazing available with shared use of a horsewalker, lunge ring and canter track. Set in 45 acres.
What’s the damage? £24,000pa
Agent: Pilgrim Bond
Telephone: 01488 72911
Visit: pilgrimbond.co.uk
