Is this the most beautiful hunt country in Britain?

Set in Powys, adjoining the Shropshire boundary, the Tanatside country comprises the vales of Severn, Vyrnwy and Tanat — an intoxicating tide of valleys and hills. Even the most hardened of hunt followers can't fail to be overwhelmed by this spectacular scenery...
Exclusive access to this panoramic landscape is thanks to the farmers
It might not be fashionable or flash, but visitors to the Tanatside are guaranteed a Michelin-starred experience
Sue Jones tackles a wall, with the backdrop of emerald grazing
Huntsman Richard Evans has the patience and confidence to give the pack space and time
Bird’s-eye view: this scenery can only be fully appreciated from on high
The Tanatside adjoins Sir Watkin Williams-Wynn’s Hunt to the North, the North Shropshire Hunt, the South Shropshire Hunt and the United Pack to the east and the David Davis Hunt to the south
Laura Hughes, Sue Jones and the field enjoy the Tanatside country
Tiny tots: the hunt attracts followers of all sizes
Making friends at the kennels
The next generation: some of the 14 lead rein children with their parents
Huntsman Richard Evans’ ambition is to reintroduce Tanatside lines into kennels following a succession of drafts hunting this country
