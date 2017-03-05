Is this the most beautiful hunt country in Britain?

Set in Powys, adjoining the Shropshire boundary, the Tanatside country comprises the vales of Severn, Vyrnwy and Tanat — an intoxicating tide of valleys and hills. Even the most hardened of hunt followers can't fail to be overwhelmed by this spectacular scenery...

1 /11 Exclusive access to this panoramic landscape is thanks to the farmers Credit: www.sarahfarnsworth.co.uk

2 /11 It might not be fashionable or flash, but visitors to the Tanatside are guaranteed a Michelin-starred experience

3 /11 Sue Jones tackles a wall, with the backdrop of emerald grazing Credit: www.sarahfarnsworth.co.uk

4 /11 Huntsman Richard Evans has the patience and confidence to give the pack space and time Credit: www.sarahfarnsworth.co.uk

5 /11 Bird’s-eye view: this scenery can only be fully appreciated from on high Credit: www.sarahfarnsworth.co.uk

6 /11 The Tanatside adjoins Sir Watkin Williams-Wynn’s Hunt to the North, the North Shropshire Hunt, the South Shropshire Hunt and the United Pack to the east and the David Davis Hunt to the south Credit: www.sarahfarnsworth.co.uk

7 /11 Laura Hughes, Sue Jones and the field enjoy the Tanatside country Credit: www.sarahfarnsworth.co.uk

8 /11 Tiny tots: the hunt attracts followers of all sizes

9 /11 Making friends at the kennels

10 /11 The next generation: some of the 14 lead rein children with their parents Credit: www.sarahfarnsworth.co.uk