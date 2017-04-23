Looking to start a business? Take a look at these properties with holiday let capacity

Our pick of equestrian properties for sale with space for a holiday let
1. White Hall, Derbyshire
For you: a Grade II-listed stone mansion set within beautiful grounds with views of the Peak District. There are four bedrooms, an orangery, river frontage and a pond.
Holiday potential: attached to the house is a two-bedroom annexe, which could be used as a holiday let or Airbnb.
For the horses: 12 stables, a tack room, feed room, three hay barns, a floodlit arena, lungeing/turnout pen, horse walker and four post-and-rail paddocks. Set in 12.5 acres.
What’s the damage? £1.9m
Agent: Strutt & Parker
Telephone number: 01423 594793
Visit: struttandparker.com
2. The Old Woollen Mill, Credigion
For you: a former woollen mill dating back to 1912, with a four-bedroom house on the first and second floors.
Holiday potential: there is a three-bedroom house on the lower ground floor and a one-bedroom apartment on the ground floor, complete with a conservatory.
For the horses: five loose boxes, a tack and feed room, with a loft above. There is a timber hay store and access to the bridleway network is only 200 yards away. Set in 8.5 acres.
What’s the damage? £495,000
Agent: Rural Scene
Telephone number: 01264 850700
Visit: ruralscene.co.uk
3. Alfrick Court, Worcestershire
For you: a Grade II-listed Georgian house with six bedrooms, on the edge of the village of Alfrick. There is a traditional courtyard of barns, a walled garden, swimming pool (not currently used) and a lake.
Holiday potential: a three-bedroom coach house, plus the first floor of the Victorian stables has been converted to provide ancillary accommodation with two bedrooms.
For the horses: five original Victorian stables with a wood-panelled tack room and a fireplace, plus two blocks of modern stables and an arena. Set in 10 acres.
What’s the damage? £1.8m
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone number: 01905 723438
Visit: knightfrank.co.uk
4. Flocks Farm, East Sussex
For you: a working grassland farm with a five-bedroom farmhouse. Surrounding the farmhouse are areas of lawn and a small orchard with cherry and apple trees.
Holiday potential: The Oast House, which is currently divided into two holiday cottages.
For the horses: nine stables, a 25x45m sand school, a large hay store and further farm outbuildings. Set in 79 acres.
What’s the damage? £1.25m-1.35m
Agent: Batcheller Monkhouse
Telephone number: 01424 775577
Visit: batchellermonkhouse.com
