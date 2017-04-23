Looking to start a business? Take a look at these properties with holiday let capacity

For you: a Grade II-listed Georgian house with six bedrooms, on the edge of the village of Alfrick. There is a traditional courtyard of barns, a walled garden, swimming pool (not currently used) and a lake.

Holiday potential: a three-bedroom coach house, plus the first floor of the Victorian stables has been converted to provide ancillary accommodation with two bedrooms.

For the horses: five original Victorian stables with a wood-panelled tack room and a fireplace, plus two blocks of modern stables and an arena. Set in 10 acres.

What’s the damage? £1.8m

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone number: 01905 723438

Visit: knightfrank.co.uk

