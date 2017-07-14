‘You’re supposed to take away anything they can scratch on — but I can’t take his teeth out’

Anyone who has had to deal with sweet itch knows the extent to which it can blight your horse's summer. Horse & Hound meets one owner to find out how she is managing the problem

The horse: Gambrinus, a six-year-old 16hh dressage horse

The problem: Sweet itch

Symptoms: Bred in Portugal, Gambrinus was sourced as an unbroken three-year-old by Sussex Lusitanos. Amateur dressage rider Nina Rahmatallah has owned the gelding for two years and wasn’t initially aware of sweet itch being a problem.

“He’d been broken and had been in light work for a couple of months,” Nina says.

“He was a bit rough around the edges — as they are when they’ve just come in from the field — but he hadn’t got into that obsessive rubbing cycle they get into.

“However, what I’ve realised about sweet itch is that it tends to get progressively worse over the years.”

This year, Gambrinus’ sweet itch flared up in April and Nina expects it to continue until November. “Unbelievably bendy” Gambrinus is able to scratch the top of his head with his hind hooves and can also scratch his tail with his teeth.

“You’re supposed to take away anything they can scratch on,” says Nina. “But I can’t take his teeth out or his back legs away.”

This season, he’s already rubbed half his mane off, and last summer he had bald patches on his face; around his eyes and on the top of his head, as well as a rubbed raw tail.

The Lusitano breed should be left natural, with a long flowing mane and tail. “Apart from the fact I’m upset it doesn’t look very nice and he’s rubbing away his beautiful mane, it is an ongoing source of anxiety for him and me,” says Nina.

