Serious Surrey properties for horse owners that you need on your radar

Our pick of properties perfect for horse owners in one of the home counties
1. Hedge Farm, near Goldaming
For you: a Grade II-listed farmhouse dating back to 1468, which has been recently refurbished. There are five bedrooms as well as a detached outbuilding, which the current owners use as a games room, along with a separate oak-framed guest house and a groom’s cottage.
For the horses: an all-weather arena, American-style barn with eight stables plus a further secluded stable block with three boxes. Set in approximately 17 acres, which includes gardens, paddocks and woodland.
What’s the damage? £2.75m
Agent: Hamptons
Telephone: 01483 905232
Visit: hamptons.co.uk
2. Croft End, near Horsham
For you: a spacious, detached bungalow, which dates from around 1910, with three bedrooms, in a rural location. It’s approached off a country road via a double-gated entrance, with plenty of parking and garages, which have planning permission.
For the horses: an American- style barn with four stables and a feed store. There are an additional two stables, a tack room, hay barn, Claydon five horse walker with rubber-tile flooring and a 20x40m floodlit, all-weather arena. Set in 5.5 acres.
What’s the damage? £975,000
Agent: Rural Scene
Telephone: 01264 850700
Visit: ruralscene.co.uk
3. Benoni, near Cranleigh
For you: a four-bedroom detached house in the heart of the pretty Surrey village of Alfold, set well back from the road opposite the village stores. There is a conservatory and views across the gardens and paddocks, with a garage and parking. It is being sold subject to an overage clause in case of increase in value resulting from development.
For the horses: formerly run as a stud, there are 10 looseboxes, a sand school, hay store and rug room. Set in 8.4 acres.
What’s the damage? in excess of £800,000
Agent: Batcheller Monkhouse
Telephone: 01798 872081
Visit: batchellermonkhouse.com
4. Churt Meadows, near Farnham
For you: a modern country house in the style of a Sussex farmhouse, with five bedrooms. It’s in a peaceful setting at the end of a long drive. There’s a detached coach house cottage with planning permission for an extension, and outside are parkland grounds, a walled garden and woodland.
For the horses: six stables and further stores, as well as fenced paddocks. Set in 16 acres. What’s the damage? £3.7m
Agent: Savills
Telephone: 01252 729002
Visit: savills.com
