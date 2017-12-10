Serious Surrey properties for horse owners that you need on your radar

For you: a four-bedroom detached house in the heart of the pretty Surrey village of Alfold, set well back from the road opposite the village stores. There is a conservatory and views across the gardens and paddocks, with a garage and parking. It is being sold subject to an overage clause in case of increase in value resulting from development.

For the horses: formerly run as a stud, there are 10 looseboxes, a sand school, hay store and rug room. Set in 8.4 acres.

What’s the damage? in excess of £800,000

Agent: Batcheller Monkhouse

Telephone: 01798 872081

Visit: batchellermonkhouse.com