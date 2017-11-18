5 super cobs that you need in your stable

Are you searching for a sporty sort that’s built like a 4×4? If so, take a look at this selection of cobs for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Smart’

Height: 14.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: 10

Selling points: “This mare hunts, showjumps 90cm/1m with ease and would make an excellent working hunter pony. This pony has huge potential with the right jockey and is excellent to shoe, clip, box and is good in traffic.”

View the advert

2. ‘Well-mannered’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: six

Selling points: “This is a weight carrying, smart hunting cob. He is an active, mobile horse, happy to trot, canter and jump all day long. He is well-mannered, but requires a confident, competent rider as there is a lot of horse. He is brave and happy to have a go, always willing to please. Handy out and about, happy to do gates and wait with companions. Fine to catch, shoe and load. He has spent his life at home on the farm and out hunting, but would be capable of much more.”

View the advert

3. ‘Quality’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: seven

Selling points: “This is a sane and sensible cob who always has a smile on his face. He hacks well alone and in company in the heaviest traffic. He is forward going and always happy to lead the way. He is green in the school as he hasn’t done much but is perfectly willing. He has just started going to some little training shows and jumps quite sweetly, never stopping at fillers. He is easy to do on the ground.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. ‘Fantastic’

Height: 16hh

Gender: gelding

Age: seven

Selling points: “This is a handsome, upstanding example of maxi cob type. He has three good paces and a canter that is light and uphill. This super horse is easy to do in every way. He’s straightforward to have about and always cheerful. He is good to clip, shoe, load, hack and hunt. He hacks alone or in company, leaving a large yard of horses without a second thought. He has done a little bit of both showjumping and cross-country. He has also done a number of dressage of tests. His real forte is hunting which he loves and behaves impeccably being both safe and forward going without being strong. He is snaffle mouthed. He really is a type hard to find.”

View the advert

5. ‘Very smart’

Height: 15.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: seven

Selling points: “Gypsy has the most kind and honest temperament. She is a straightforward, snaffle-mouthed ride and is ridden by riders of various abilities. She is a safe, sensible hack that is responsive without being sharp, silly or strong. She happily pops a course of small fences and has also been lightly hunted. No vices.”

View the advert

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way