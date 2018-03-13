See your pics in Horse & Hound: just tag #horseandhoundcontents

Sometimes you find yourself in the right place at the right time with your camera phone in hand; that hairy prizegiving moment, the tears of joy after a win, or a cheeky equine athlete sussing out the picnic offerings.

And if you’re going to the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships next month (11-15 April 2018) at Hartpury as a spectator, supporter or rider, we want to see your snaps. The Horse & Hound photographers will be on hand to capture those big moments in the ring, but we’re after your behind-the-scenes pictures that make this show what it is, from the building anticipation in the stables to that emotive picture of your horse walking to the warm-up at sunrise.

Simply share your photo on social media, accompanied by #horseandhoundcontents for the chance for your photo to be included in the competition. One photo will be chosen for our contents page in the 19 April issue of Horse & Hound magazine, alongside our full report from the show, and the rest of our favourites will be included in an online gallery on horseandhound.co.uk.

“Whether you are competing or supporting at the winter dressage championships this April, you or your rider have ‘made it’ to one of the most prestigious events of the dressage calendar,” says Horse & Hound’s content director Sarah Jenkins.

“No doubt you will be rightly and proudly documenting that experience for all your friends, family and peers to see on social media. We’d like the moments you capture of your experiences to be seen and appreciated by an even wider audience via Horse & Hound’s website and magazine. Your horse settling in at the stables, enjoying a well-deserved treat, the moment you nailed that final halt or flying change, going wild in the prize-giving — all moments caught on camera that illustrate the rollercoaster of emotions a show like this provokes.

“These are the moments to relish, empathise with or aspire to, so please do share your favourite, funniest and greatest shots from your time at this year’s championships for all our readers to enjoy with you.”

At the Winter Dressage Championships the sport’s biggest names will compete alongside amateurs during five days of intense competition in the heart of Gloucestershire. You can watch all the action for free during the day, but on Friday and Saturday nights the gala performances are ticketed.

Visit bdchampionships.com for more information.

Note: a reader photo will only be used on the contents page if photos of sufficient quality are submitted

Don’t miss our full report and analysis from the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships in 19 April 2018 issue of Horse & Hound magazine