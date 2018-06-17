Own your own stud with solariums, a salt water spa and cross-country course

Described as “one of the finest private equestrian centres in the country” by the agent, could Headley Stud be the set-up for you to live out all your horsey dreams?

Headley is nestled on the edge of the namesake village in Hampshire just six miles from Newbury and 11 miles from Basingstoke. Headley is a small, rural village, with a local shop and post office.

Compete locally at one of the nearby equestrian centres such as Enborne EC (seven miles), Fairoak Grange EC (four miles) or East Soley EC2000 (19.6 miles). Or up the stakes at one of the bigger equestrian centres — Sparsholt College (26 miles) or Wellington Riding (15 miles).

Hunting is with the Vine and Craven, or, if you want to hit the show ring then sign up to BSPS Area 8 for regular showing fixtures in the area. And you can polish up your cross-country skills with regular training at the Boomerang Stables (18 miles).

Currently offered for sale by Knight Frank, the property is on the market for just a shade over £10 million.

Prepare to be impressed…

The equestrian centre is exceptionally well equipped…

There is 71 acres of railed paddocks and pasture, together with about 104 acres of woodland. Within the grounds are a number of permanent cross-country and showjumping fences — including a replica of the famous Hickstead Devil’s Dyke.

At its centre is the 25x48m indoor school, which has a Martin Collins surface.

Train outdoors in the 45x70m arena which has the same surface. In addition to a lunge ring, there is an extensive 1.33 mile all-weather gallop and exercise track which is situated within the woodland.

Check out the main stable complex, which you might struggle to fill…

Other facilities include solariums, vibrating floors and a salt water treadmill/spa.

The main home is a grade II listed red brick farm house with four bedrooms and five reception rooms.

To the rear of the house is a swimming pool and hot tub together with a covered outdoor eating area.

There is also a timber-framed barn which has permission for a gym complex and beyond this is a further barn which is currently used as a one-bedroom property. Attached to this barn are three brick-built stables.

