Clones, rare breeds and Olympic champions: take a look round Stallion AI Services

Stallion AI Services near Whitchurch, Shropshire, is the UK’s largest semen collection and distribution centre, standing a number of top sport and rare breed stallions. Founder and managing director Tullis Matson gives H&H a tour around the centre’s stunning new facilities
Stallion AI’s current facilities opened in April 2017 at Chapel Field Stud, after a £1.5 million investment. Twenty-eight stallions can be housed in the huge, airy barns, with space for a further 10 horses in the older barn. The carefully designed stables are constructed from ‘wood-effect’ plastic for maximum hygiene levels.
Among the centre’s current residents are Olympic showjumpers Jaguar Mail, Arko III (left) and Big Star (centre, with Tullis Matson), who first came to Stallion AI prior to the London Olympics and will stand this year until September. Previous stallions to have stood at the centre include top eventing sire Mill Law, and the international grand prix dressage stallion Demonstrator, who is buried outside.
The stud’s state-of-the-art laboratory allows the stud to stay at the forefront of technology, developing advanced freezing techniques as well as pioneering work in areas such as epididymal sperm extraction — harvesting sperm cells after castration, or if a stallion has had to be put down suddenly.
