Clones, rare breeds and Olympic champions: take a look round Stallion AI Services

Polly Bryan

Stallion AI Services near Whitchurch, Shropshire, is the UK’s largest semen collection and distribution centre, standing a number of top sport and rare breed stallions. Founder and managing director Tullis Matson gives H&H a tour around the centre’s stunning new facilities

