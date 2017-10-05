From stage fright sufferer to HOYS winner: SEIB Search for a Star amateurs crowned

A nail technician and a social care student, plus a mare once hampered by stage fright — here are the amateur riders crowned SEIB Search for a Star winners so far at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

SEIB Search for a Star: Riding Horse

A long journey to Birmingham from Torquay in Devon resulted in victory for nail technician Ellie Simmonds, who claimed the riding horse title aboard her six-year-old mare Hevans Forever In My Life.

“My sister, Georgie, bought ‘Aurora’ as a four-year-old, but as soon as she arrived on the yard I fell in love with her and bought her from Georgie,” said Ellie. “Aurora is a princess; totally spoilt, very beautiful — and she knows it.”

SEIB Search for a Star: Working Show Pony

Emma Grimes’ Ebony And Lace won the working show pony section with 45-year-old Karen Oliver, a freelance trainer, in the saddle.

The mare, who is described as being “sensitive”, used to suffer from stage fright, but she was ever the professional under the Birmingham spotlights.

Tamzin Emmett piloted her own Ruemwood Royal Nico into the runner-up spot.

SEIB Search For A Star: Cob

Charlotte Bunyard, 18, piloted her own Take A Chance On Mr Grey to win the cob class.

The gap year student from Wantage, Oxfordshire, bought the six-year-old gelding three years ago and normally campaigns him in maxi cob ranks.

Colourful Life, owned and ridden by Emma Croft, finished second.

SEIB Search for a Star: Working Show Horse

Marlon Brando collected the working show horse title with Maisie Swain in the saddle. Maisie is a health and social care student at Dunstable College and an active Shillington Riding Club member.

“We bought Marlon just over a year ago when he was just-backed and very green,” said Maisie’s mother, Danielle, who owns Marlon. She added that the horse is so good natured she can lead him while pushing a pram, and her young children groom him while standing on top of buckets.

In second place was Polden Partytime, ridden by his owner Sally Ellis Gray.

SEIB Search for a Star: Hack

Natasha Anglin’s Pendley Countryman (‘Peanut’) was crowned top hack.

The 12-year-old was partnered by 16-year-old Danni Waterman, from Middlesex, who only started riding two years and met Natasha at her local riding school.

