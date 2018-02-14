Polo on snow, plenty of glamour and 1,400 bottles of champagne: behind the scenes in St Moritz

If you’re after glamour on the snow, mixed with fun-filled equestrian sport, there is no place better than the Snow Polo World Cup in St Moritz, Switzerland.

With a record 18,500 spectators over three days watching a total of six matches, plus a whopping 1,400 bottles of Perrier-Jouët champagne, the world’s only high-goal polo tournament on snow lived up to its reputation as the social and sporting highlight of the polo winter season.

Horse & Hound takes a sneak peek behind the scenes during the winter spectacle.