Spring is here! It’s time to go hunter trialling (don’t miss out)

With spring finally here, hopefully we have seen the back of the winter weather. Hunter trials are synonymous with this time of year, so to celebrate, take a look at this selection you can enter throughout the UK
Spring hunter trial
Date: 25 March
Venue: Simms Hill, Doncaster
Details: “This hunter trial is being run by Epworth and District Riding Club and is open to horses, ponies and non-members. Heights range from 65cm to 95cm with pairs classes at each height.”
Enter now
Good Friday hunter trial
Date: 30 March
Venue: Gloucester Lodge Farm, Blyth
Details: “This competition is open to all with heights set at 60cm, 75cm and 90cm. There are individual, pairs and team chase classes.”
Enter now
Arena hunter trial
Date: 2 April
Venue: Kings Sedgemoor Equestrian Centre, near Bridgwater
Details: “This will be run in an arena with approximately 20 cross-country fences and rustic jumps with heights ranging from 60cm to 90cm. This promises to be lots of fun for everyone.”
Enter now
Hunter trial in Suffolk
Date: 15 April
Venue: Poplar Park Equestrian Centre, Woodbridge
Details: “Hosted by Easton Harriers Pony Club, this hunter trial is open to Pony Club member and non-members alike. Classes range from 80cm to 1m with pairs and individual sections.”
Enter now
Hunter trial in the Midlands
Date: 22 April
Venue: Atherstone and District Riding Club field, Nuneanton
Details: “Classes included are set at 70cm and 80cm with junior, senior, individual and pairs sections. There are qualifiers for the national hunter trial series championships and rosettes are on offer for those placed in the top six.”
Enter now
Hunter trial
Date: 22 April
Venue: Castle Farm Livery & Cross-country, Wotton-under-Edge
Details: “This is an event for all ages and abilities, including lead-rein and pairs classes. Heights range from 45cm to 90cm with rosettes to sixth and a trophy to each winner. There is also a 60cm class which doesn’t include a ditch on course.”
Enter now
