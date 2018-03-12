Spring is here! It’s time to go hunter trialling (don’t miss out)

With spring finally here, hopefully we have seen the back of the winter weather. Hunter trials are synonymous with this time of year, so to celebrate, take a look at this selection you can enter throughout the UK



Spring hunter trial



Date: 25 March

Venue: Simms Hill, Doncaster

Details: “This hunter trial is being run by Epworth and District Riding Club and is open to horses, ponies and non-members. Heights range from 65cm to 95cm with pairs classes at each height.”

Enter now

Good Friday hunter trial

Date: 30 March

Venue: Gloucester Lodge Farm, Blyth

Details: “This competition is open to all with heights set at 60cm, 75cm and 90cm. There are individual, pairs and team chase classes.”

Enter now

Arena hunter trial

Date: 2 April

Venue: Kings Sedgemoor Equestrian Centre, near Bridgwater

Details: “This will be run in an arena with approximately 20 cross-country fences and rustic jumps with heights ranging from 60cm to 90cm. This promises to be lots of fun for everyone.”

Enter now

Hunter trial in Suffolk

Date: 15 April

Venue: Poplar Park Equestrian Centre, Woodbridge

Details: “Hosted by Easton Harriers Pony Club, this hunter trial is open to Pony Club member and non-members alike. Classes range from 80cm to 1m with pairs and individual sections.”

Enter now

Hunter trial in the Midlands

Date: 22 April

Venue: Atherstone and District Riding Club field, Nuneanton

Details: “Classes included are set at 70cm and 80cm with junior, senior, individual and pairs sections. There are qualifiers for the national hunter trial series championships and rosettes are on offer for those placed in the top six.”

Enter now

Hunter trial

Date: 22 April

Venue: Castle Farm Livery & Cross-country, Wotton-under-Edge

Details: “This is an event for all ages and abilities, including lead-rein and pairs classes. Heights range from 45cm to 90cm with rosettes to sixth and a trophy to each winner. There is also a 60cm class which doesn’t include a ditch on course.”

Enter now

Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings